Mary Grupe recommended as next principal at Hickman High School

Mary Grupe is the Columbia Public Schools administration's recommendation to the school board as the next principal of Hickman High School, starting in 2022-23.

Grupe will take over from current Principal Tony Gragnani, who has announced he will move to St. Louis to be closer to family there.

Grupe is currently assistant principal at Rock Bridge High School and is a 2001 graduate of Hickman. She has worked as a teacher, learning specialist, case manager and instructional aide.

She served on the negotiating team for the Columbia Missouri National Education Association during collective bargaining for several years.

"We look forward to Ms. Grupe's leadership at Hickman and her commitment to the school's goals and traditions of integrity, diversity and excellence," Superintendent Brian Yearwood said in a news release about the recommendation. "She will be a great part of their school community and will do a great job."

