Mary Immaculate Hospital's Dr. Trisha Anest honored as Alteon Health Facility Medical Director of the Year

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trisha Anest, MD, MPH, FACEP, Director of the Emergency Department at Bon Secours Mary Immaculate Hospital, was recently selected as one of three 2019 Facility Medical Directors of the Year by Alteon Health, the industry-leading national medical group that has managed the hospital's Emergency Medicine program since February 2016.

Trisha Anest, MD, MPH, FACEP More

The award honors Medical Directors from across Alteon's 125 clinical sites who exhibited exemplary leadership and professionalism in 2019, mentoring their physicians and advanced practice providers while improving department performance. In her nomination, Alteon Regional Medical Director Tina Latimer, MD, FACEP, noted that Anest has built a strong culture of collaboration among the physicians, nursing staff and every hospital department that contributes to emergency medicine, from the laboratory to spiritual care. Among the positive results of this effort, Mary Immaculate's Emergency Department has achieved market-leading sepsis bundle compliance and a dramatic reduction in the length of time the average patient stays in the department.

"Dr. Anest understands the delicate balance between serving our hospital partners, our patients and the clinician team she leads," Latimer said. "She is an exceptionally gifted physician, leader, colleague and support for her team."

Anest was one of three awardees selected by a panel of clinicians from Alteon's Executive Leadership Team. Tom Wulf, MD, Director of Emergency Medicine at Eastern New Mexico Medical Center in Roswell, New Mexico, was honored as Facility Medical Director of the Year for Alteon's North Division. Frank Kelley, MD, Director of Hospital Medicine at University Hospitals Portage Medical Center in Ravenna, Ohio, was selected for the Hospital Medicine Division.

"I am incredibly honored to receive this award. The improvements we have made in our department reflect our commitment to providing excellent patient care for every patient, every time, in an environment that allows our team members to grow and thrive," said Anest, who has led Mary Immaculate's Emergency Department since October 2017.

Anest earned her medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in 2011 and completed her Emergency Medicine Residency at Johns Hopkins University. In addition to her position as Medical Director of Mary Immaculate's Emergency Department, she leverages her strong background in domestic and international EMS to the benefit of Virginia's eastern and coastal regions as an active board member of the Peninsula EMS Council. In addition she serves as Vice Chief of Staff at Mary Immaculate Hospital. She is also a councilor and board member for the Virginia chapter of the American College of Emergency Physicians and has become a leading advocate for emergency medicine in policy debates around healthcare billing.

"In addition to her incredible team-building work in Newport News, Dr. Anest has added a sensible voice to the legislative process around balance billing," said Martin Brown, MD, FACEP, President of Alteon's Southern Division, when presenting the award at the company's National Leadership Summit in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on January 16. "Her expertise and passion are having positive implications across the state and nation."