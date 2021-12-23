‘Mary J. Blige Is That You?’: Phaedra Parks’ Latest Look Has Fans Comparing the Reality Star to Mary J. Blige
Phaedra Parks‘ fashion post on Dec. 20 left fans doing a double take after confusing the former reality star for singer Mary J. Blige.
In the Instagram upload, Park is wearing an elegant semi-sheer white cutout grown complemented with minimal accessories, including dangle earrings and white heels. As for makeup, the 48-year-old decided to go the bold route by pairing her neutral look with a smoky eye.
In addition to the photo, Parks shared a simple message in the caption, which consisted of three white heart emojis. As fans began to view the upload, many compared the attorney to Mary J. Blige without disclosing a specific reason other than taking a glance at the image. A couple of people went as far as to address Parks as Phaedra J. Blige, a combination of the women’s names.
“Phaedra J. Blige.”
“Come on Phaedra J. Bilge …… slay queen.”
“Mary J. Blige is that you?”
“I had to look twice. You’re giving Mary J Blige vibes.”
“I thought this was @therealmaryjblige.”
Among the comparison remarks, others complimented the mother of two on her stylish ensemble. One wrote, “One thing bout Phaedra, she gone serve a look!” Another said, “Now Phaedra!!!!!! Why have you been eating us up like this.”
A third individual claimed how Parks’ fashion choices never cease to amaze them. They stated, “Y’all, she’s done it again!! SHE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT!!! @phaedraparks, I just LOVE YOU never disappoints!!”
With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, Parks has been getting into the spirit by sharing numerous holiday-themed images and videos on her page. On Dec. 9, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded an Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video, of herself posing along to Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want for Christmas.”
She captioned the post, “I have all I need but I still want you for #Christmas.”
