‘Mary J. Blige Is That You?’: Phaedra Parks’ Latest Look Has Fans Comparing the Reality Star to Mary J. Blige

Phaedra Parks‘ fashion post on Dec. 20 left fans doing a double take after confusing the former reality star for singer Mary J. Blige.

In the Instagram upload, Park is wearing an elegant semi-sheer white cutout grown complemented with minimal accessories, including dangle earrings and white heels. As for makeup, the 48-year-old decided to go the bold route by pairing her neutral look with a smoky eye.

Phaedra Parks latest fashion post has fans confusing the former reality star for singer Mary J. Blige.Photo:@phaedraparks/Instagram



In addition to the photo, Parks shared a simple message in the caption, which consisted of three white heart emojis. As fans began to view the upload, many compared the attorney to Mary J. Blige without disclosing a specific reason other than taking a glance at the image. A couple of people went as far as to address Parks as Phaedra J. Blige, a combination of the women’s names.

“Phaedra J. Blige.”

“Come on Phaedra J. Bilge …… slay queen.”

“Mary J. Blige is that you?”

Phaedra Parks (left) and Mary J. Blige (right). (Photos: @phaedraparksInstagram, @therealmaryjblige/Instagram)

“I had to look twice. You’re giving Mary J Blige vibes.”

“I thought this was @therealmaryjblige.”

Among the comparison remarks, others complimented the mother of two on her stylish ensemble. One wrote, “One thing bout Phaedra, she gone serve a look!” Another said, “Now Phaedra!!!!!! Why have you been eating us up like this.”

A third individual claimed how Parks’ fashion choices never cease to amaze them. They stated, “Y’all, she’s done it again!! SHE UNDERSTOOD THE ASSIGNMENT!!! @phaedraparks, I just LOVE YOU never disappoints!!”

With Christmas and New Year’s right around the corner, Parks has been getting into the spirit by sharing numerous holiday-themed images and videos on her page. On Dec. 9, the former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded an Instagram Reel, a 15-second multi-clip video, of herself posing along to Mariah Carey’s hit “All I Want for Christmas.”

She captioned the post, “I have all I need but I still want you for #Christmas.”

