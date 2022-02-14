Mary J. Blige’s Super Bowl ‘death drop’ now a meme. Even Florida cops are using it

Who says cops don’t have a sense of humor?

Right after Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles wrapped Sunday night, the Walton County Sheriff’s Office posted one of the first game-related memes of likely many to come.

It was of Mary J. Blige, one of the retro fabulous rappers to take the stage at halftime, flopping backward onto a large white stage as she concluded her set with the 2001 classic “No More Drama.”

Talk about drama: The 51-year-old music icon fell onto her back in a so-called death drop that got social media talking.

The Facebook caption, attempting to express the agency’s frustration: “Us after telling our residents and visitors for the 1,000,000th time to lock their cars.”

FB commenters, many of whom possibly just witnessed the high-energy spectacle on their TVs or phones, appreciated the way on-topic post:

“Well done, mic dropped!”

“Social media manager is on point.”

“That’s hilarious. Someone is on the ball.”

Law enforcement agencies through the state typically advise residents to prevent criminal activity by remembering the so-called 9 p.m. routine. Reportedly started by the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office in 2016, it typically includes such pre-bedtime tips as removing valuables, then locking the vehicle, as well as securing your home and keeping the outside lights on.

But we commend the folks in Walton County for being one of the first to illustrate this important public safety measure with one of our most beloved hip-hop stars.