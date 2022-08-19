Mary J. Guilfoile of Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) Just Spent US$87k On Shares

Even if it's not a huge purchase, we think it was good to see that Mary J. Guilfoile, a Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) insider, recently shelled out US$87k to buy stock, at US$3.48 per share. That purchase might not be huge but it did increase their holding by 32%.

Pitney Bowes Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In fact, the recent purchase by Mary J. Guilfoile was the biggest purchase of Pitney Bowes shares made by an insider individual in the last twelve months, according to our records. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is US$3.51. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. The good news for Pitney Bowes share holders is that insiders were buying at near the current price.

In the last twelve months Pitney Bowes insiders were buying shares, but not selling. They paid about US$3.84 on average. These transactions suggest that insiders have considered the current price attractive. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Insider Ownership Of Pitney Bowes

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. Insiders own 6.7% of Pitney Bowes shares, worth about US$41m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Pitney Bowes Insiders?

The recent insider purchases are heartening. And an analysis of the transactions over the last year also gives us confidence. Given that insiders also own a fair bit of Pitney Bowes we think they are probably pretty confident of a bright future. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Pitney Bowes. When we did our research, we found 3 warning signs for Pitney Bowes (2 can't be ignored!) that we believe deserve your full attention.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

