Mary Jane Garcia, former NM State senator, dies at age 87

In a social media post on Jan. 5, Doña Ana County government announced on behalf of the family that former State Senator Mary Jane Garcia, had died.

Garcia was 87 years old and had recently been in Hospice care, according to social media posts.

"It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of former State Senator Mary Jane Garcia, who represented New Mexico District 36 in the state Senate for 24 years, including service as Majority Whip.

"As a state senator, former Senator Garcia fought for the protection of children and families, introducing and passing Megan's Law, the Deadly Child Abuse Act, the Family Violence Act, and the Missing Children's Act. Her community service extended across many areas of advocacy to include at-risk youth programs, animal rights, border health issues, education, historic preservation projects, human trafficking, subdivision, and welfare reform."

Garcia served in the Legislature from 1988 to 2012.

"New Mexico has lost one of its great public servants in Mary Jane Garcia," Jeff Steinborn, current State Senator for District 36 said in the post.

"Mary Jane was a leader who fiercely advocated for and passed legislation on important issues in New Mexico including human rights and animal welfare. She was also a tremendous cultural and historic preservationist who worked for decades to preserve the history of her beloved community, the Village of Doña Ana, and cared deeply for her constituents."

Garcia was co-owner and manager of Billy the Kid's Gift Shop in Mesilla and Victoria's Lounge in Las Cruces.

Lt. Gov. Howie Morales (right) and former State Senator Mary Jane Garcia (middle) attend the Doña Ana Village Association's fiesta April 9, 2022.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Former NM senator Mary Jane Garcia dies at age 87