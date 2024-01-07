Mary Jane's Forecast: Jan. 6, 2024
Be still my Mary Janes-loving heart.
The 2024 awards season kicks off this weekend with the 81st Golden Globe Awards.
Also on mega markdown: the viral Bissell Little Green vac for $35 off, white-gold-plated earrings for over $130 off and so much more.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch Saturday's Steelers at Ravens game.
Constellation Brands will be looking to gain more market share, while Anheuser-Busch tries to claw back lost ground.
Welcome, folks, to Week in Review (WiR), TechCrunch's regular newsletter that recaps the week in tech that was. In this edition of WiR, we spotlight Brian's CES 2024 preview, 23andMe blaming victims for its data breach, GitHub making Copilot Chat generally available and Frontdesk laying off its entire staff. Also on the agenda are spiders and body butter, Fidelity marking down X's valuation, Meta cutting the price of the Quest 2 and MIT scientists' vibrating obesity pill.
The Steelers took on a huge injury in Saturday's game.
The Warriors veteran is back.
If you follow the world of robotic exoskeletons with any frequency, you’re no doubt aware of the two primary categories. The second is assistive, largely focused at individuals with mobility impairments. The latter category is often the domain of soft robotic exoskeletons – those with fabric parts designed to be more of a day-to-day assistive accessory.
These toasty knit booties will make you want winter to last forever.
The Republican primary caucus on January 15 officially kicks off the 2024 race for the White House. The process remains largely unchanged for Republicans, but is vastly different for Democrats this year. Here's your guide to the 2024 Iowa caucus.
This easy bathroom upgrade is loved by more than 15,000 five-star fans.
Yahoo Finance was invited to Bowling Green, Ky., to get an exclusive look at the first-ever Corvette E-Ray rolling off the assembly line.
Beats Fit Pro are $40 off from Amazon in the three newest colors: Volt Yellow, Coral Pink and Tidal Blue. There's also a deal on the original colors — Beats Black, Beats White, Sage Gray and Stone Purple— which are 10 percent off right now.
This week in AI, Microsoft unveiled a new standard PC keyboard layout with a "Copilot" key. You heard correctly -- going forward, Windows machines will have a dedicated key for launching Microsoft's AI-powered assistant Copilot, replacing the right Control key. The move is meant, one imagines, to signal the seriousness of Microsoft's investment in the race for consumer (and enterprise for that matter) AI dominance.
Volkswagen has tested a solid-state battery prototype vehicle, and it had very little capacity loss after significant amounts of use and charging.
Nearly 12,000 shoppers are fans of this cleaner.
EV maker Lucid illegally fired employees because they joined and supported the United Auto Workers, U.S. labor board prosecutors alleged in a complaint.
Multiple automakers will be at CES to show off new tech, futuristic concepts and even an entire lineup of new electric cars.
CES 2024 is almost upon us, and a team of TechCrunch reporters and experts will be on the ground in Las Vegas to give you the biggest news out of the consumer electronics show. Here’s how to follow along with TechCrunch reporters at this year’s conference. Transportation Editor Kirsten Korosec will be looking at all things automotive tech, from new EVs to reveals from BMW, Toyota, Hyundai, Honda and more.