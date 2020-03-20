After a much-anticipated wait, Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen have released their clothing line at Kohl's.

Elizabeth & James, named after the dynamic twin duo's younger siblings, is now available in more than 150 styles to choose from -- and to make matters even better, everything is under $100.

While Kohl's stores have officially closed for the time being amid the novel coronavirus outbreak, items (including this collection) are still available to shop online now.

MORE: Get excited! Mary-Kate and Ashley's clothing line is partnering with Kohl's

"Our vision for Elizabeth and James is to deliver a lifestyle brand that offers women access to premium fashion at an affordable price without sacrificing quality and fit," Mary-Kate Olsen said in a statement.

She continued, "Kohl's is the right partner to take our brand into a new era, while staying true to the high-quality, fashion-forward designs that our loyal brand enthusiasts expect from us. Leveraging Kohl's extensive store network and digital platform will also allow us to reach a much larger audience than we have in the past and for this we are particularly excited."

MORE: Retail therapy? Ulta's 21 Days of Beauty sale is back with up to 50% off must-haves

The latest spring collection from the brand features a mix of tunic dresses, vintage graphic tees, jumpsuits, tie-dye tops and much more.

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen launch new clothing line at Kohl's originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com