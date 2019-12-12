Mary Kay Advances Commitment to Global Female Empowerment at United Nations Global Compact Gender Equality Forum

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In its ongoing commitment to female empowerment and entrepreneurship, Mary Kay Inc., alongside Warner Bros., Qualcomm and more, recently addressed the economic, social and sustainability benefits of global gender equality at the United Nations Global Compact for Gender Equality, an event organized by Global Compact Network USA (GCNUSA) in Los Angeles, California. The regional event took place at the Metro Headquarters at One Gateway Plaza and invited attendees to explore the many ways in which businesses can take action on the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 5 (SDG 5) to promote gender equality in the workplace, marketplace, and community.





Endorsed by chief executives, the Global Compact is a practical framework for the development, implementation, and disclosure of sustainability policies and practices, offering participants a wide spectrum of workstreams, management tools and resources, all designed to help advance sustainable business models and markets. With over 10,000 corporate participants and other stakeholders from over 160 countries engaged through 68 country networks, it is the largest voluntary corporate sustainability initiative in the world.

SDG 5 refers to the fifth of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals adopted by all United Nations Member States in 2015 as a universal call to action to end poverty, protect the planet and ensure that all people enjoy peace and prosperity by 2030. SDG 5 focuses on ending all discrimination against women and girls—not only a basic human right, but crucial for a sustainable future. It’s proven that empowering women and girls spurs economic growth and development.

“Mary Kay has passionately advocated for women’s rights and empowerment around the globe since our founding in 1963,” said Deborah Gibbins, Chief Operating Officer of Mary Kay, Inc. “Events like the United Nations Global Compact for Gender Equality foster conversation between business and community leaders to educate on how we can make a difference and promote meaningful change in the journey to achieve SDG 5.”

Gibbins participated at the UN event as part of a panel tackling corporate leadership in gender equality. Joining her on the panel were Kim Williams, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Warner Bros. Entertainment and Rashmi Char, Vice President of Engineering at Qualcomm. The panel was moderated by Holly Smithson, CEO of Athena. Nina Hachigian, Deputy Mayor for International Affairs of Los Angeles, was also on hand to speak.