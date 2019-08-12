The Mary Kay Foundation℠ Donates $200,000 to CancerCare® To Support The Touching Hearts Program

The Touching Hearts Program provides direct financial assistance to help women with any cancer diagnosis cover treatment-related costs such as transportation, homecare and childcare

DALLAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Mary Kay Foundation℠, a decades-long leader in the mission to eliminate cancers affecting women, recently donated $200,000 to CancerCare®, the leading national nonprofit organization providing free, professional support services to anyone affected by cancer. Since 2000, The Touching Hearts Program, supported by The Mary Kay Foundation, has provided financial relief to women with any cancer diagnosis, including donating costs for transportation, homecare and childcare.

“At Mary Kay, our mission is to eradicate cancers that affect women around the world, and each year we invest millions in groundbreaking treatment research,” said Dr. Lucy Gildea, Chief Scientific Officer at Mary Kay Inc. “But until that mission is achieved, we also understand the importance of supporting families coping with the disease. We’re honored to support CancerCare’s initiatives to provide financial and practical assistance to women battling cancer.”

CancerCare’s free comprehensive services include counseling support groups, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts.

“Women diagnosed with cancer don’t just have to contend with the disease itself—they often face overwhelming logistical and financial concerns in their journey,” said Patricia J. Goldsmith, CEO at CancerCare. “As a result, many people do not anticipate the indirect costs of cancer treatment, such as transportation, home care and child care. CancerCare thanks The Mary Kay Foundation, on behalf of the more than 45,000 women who have received assistance since this program’s inception, for this generous contribution, which will lighten the burden of these indirect costs.”

Over the course of more than two decades, The Mary Kay Foundation℠ has awarded more than $78 million to women’s shelters and domestic violence service providers, as well as cancer research programs and related causes throughout the United States.

Founded in 1944, CancerCare is the leading national organization providing free, professional support services and information to help people manage the emotional, practical and financial challenges of cancer. Our comprehensive services include counseling and support groups over the phone, online and in-person, educational workshops, publications and financial and co-payment assistance. All CancerCare services are provided by oncology social workers and world-leading cancer experts. To learn more, visit www.cancercare.org or call 800-813-HOPE (4673).