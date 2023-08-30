Mary O'Connell is live at Hudson Beach in Pasco County
Mary O'Connell is live at Hudson Beach in Pasco County where the rain and wind are picking up as Hurricane Idalia's outer bands move through the area.
As Idalia churned northward of the Gulf of Mexico, it strengthened from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane, with experts forecasting that it will intensify to a Category 3 when it reaches land.
Idalia strengthened into a hurricane on Tuesday, and officials are warning it could turn into a catastrophic storm as it makes landfall in Florida on Wednesday.
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday morning as it barreled toward Florida's Gulf Coast, forecast to make landfall on Wednesday morning as the first major hurricane of the season.
The two-time All-American wrestler was shot during an attempted robbery near Ohio State’s campus earlier this month.
The Supreme Court may find that when social media platforms restrict, fact-check, take down or leave up content, this is constitutionally protected speech and the government cannot interfere, which is the view of many legal experts.
First Meryl Streep guest starred in 'Only Murders in the Building,' then she sang, now she smokes a joint, and viewers are thrilled.
Gregg Berhalter was rehired as the USMNT coach in June after a tumultuous few months with Gio Reyna and his family after the World Cup.
Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all of the news in a busy week for baseball before starting their team-by-team MLB playoffs preview with the two best teams in the National League: the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers.
In partnership with Google Cloud, Google Deepmind, Google's AI research division, is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images. The tool, called SnythID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI, Google's platform for building AI apps and models, embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image -- making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm. SynthID only supports Imagen, Google's text-to-image model, which is exclusively available in Vertex AI.