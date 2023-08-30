Mary O'Connell is live at Hudson Beach in Pasco County

TechCrunch

In partnership with Google Cloud, Google Deepmind, Google's AI research division, is launching a tool for watermarking and identifying AI-generated images. The tool, called SnythID and available in beta for select users of Vertex AI, Google's platform for building AI apps and models, embeds a digital watermark directly into the pixels of an image -- making it ostensibly imperceptible to the human eye but detectable by an algorithm. SynthID only supports Imagen, Google's text-to-image model, which is exclusively available in Vertex AI.