Mary the Ostrich moves in with mate for Bristol Zoo Project

A female ostrich has caught the eye of her mate with her beautiful plume, according to keepers.

The 19-year-old common ostrich called Mary has joined the Bristol Zoo Project's 21-year-old male, Drummer.

Together, they are part of a scheme to increase the number of at-risk species at the zoo.

Critically endangered north African red-necked ostriches will be joining Mary and Drummer over the next few years.

Trevor Franks, the project's curator of birds, said that having a breeding pair of common ostriches at the zoo will allow it to gain experience and understanding of the flightless birds before the planned arrival of the rare sub-species.

It was "slightly tense" when Mary and Drummer met for the first time, he said.

"But they have really settled into life together. It couldn't have gone more smoothly."

Owned by Bristol Zoological Society, Bristol Zoo Project will become a new conservation zoo over the coming years, where around 80% of animals will be linked to its conservation work.

The first phase of development will see the creation of a central African forest habitat. The second immersive landscape will be a African savannah habitat, where black rhino and ostriches will live with giraffe, eland and zebra.

Construction of new visitor facilities and a conservation campus is expected to begin in 2024.

"The north African red-necked ostrich once had an expansive habitat across 18 African countries. However, hunting for food, egg collection and habitat destruction have rendered the animal critically endangered and it is now only found in six of these countries," Mr Franks said.

Mary travelled 200 miles from Africa Alive Reserve in Suffolk in a specially adapted horse-box to Bristol Zoo Project.

It is hoped the pair, who are both of breeding age, will go on to have offspring of their own and keepers say signs are already looking positive.

