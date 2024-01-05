Mary Parker to speak for 'Reflections on Military Service' at war memorial Saturday

The Texas Panhandle War Memorial Center, located at 4111 S. Georgia, will host its next monthly lecture/seminar this weekend. This month will feature Mary Parker as guest speaker for "Reflections on Military Service" for the Saturday, Jan. 6 talk.

Parker is a Gold Star family member and will speak on the efforts of the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA), in the recovery and identification of her uncle's remains. It took 72 years, and his remains were brought back to the U.S. and given full military honors, an announcement says. The DPAA looks for and identifies the remains of the 81,000 American service members who are still missing.

On each first Saturday of the month, the Texas Panhandle War Memorial hosts a one-hour lecture/seminar on topics related to military history. These lecture/seminars are free to the public and are held at 1:30 p.m. Snacks are available for the attendees.

The lecture/seminar series is made possible by a grant from the Mary E. Bivins Foundation.

Guests can also take advantage of the memorial's hours on Saturday, from 1 to 5 p.m., and tour the Education Center and military history museum, test their knowledge in the high-tech Education Center with five computer kiosks displaying information about 11 U. S. wars, and visit outdoor displays including a Huey helicopter, supersonic jet fighter/bomber, a piece of the USS Arizona deck and superstructure, and our monuments to the more than 1,550 Panhandle residents who gave their lives in wars.

Hours for the museum are Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is free for veterans; adults are $5, children and students $2.

For more information, call 806-350-8387. You can also follow them on Facebook or visit their website online at www.TexasPanhandleWarMemorial.com .

This article originally appeared on Amarillo Globe-News: Gold Star family member Mary Parker featured in monthly lecture series