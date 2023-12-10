Mary Strevel: Local archives preserve our history

A hip bath was displayed during fair week at the Eby cabin. Most people couldn’t guess what the object was. When informed it was a tub, they couldn’t imagine having to take a bath in it probably once a week on Saturday. This item is just one of the many artifacts currently on display at the Monroe museum.

Local archives are like time capsules, holding within their shelves and databases the stories, struggles and successes of generations past. Fortunately, the Monroe County Museum System is our community’s invaluable repository of local history. This institution houses an array of historical documents, including the Monroe News dating back to the 1820s as well as official records such as births, deaths and marriages, census records, oral histories, maps, photographs and obituaries. In addition, there is a significant depository of artifacts such as quilts, textiles, furniture and even chamber pots.

Mary Strevel

This institution plays a crucial role in preserving the collective memory of Monroe. Our local archives include a diverse range of materials that can be subdivided into paper materials and 3-dimensional artifacts.

Any person can make an appointment to view the 145,00 obituaries from Monroe County dating back from 1840 to the present day. Family historians and genealogists thumbing through the files might stumble upon an unknown ancestor. 50,000 photographs of Monroe County are also available to look at. Have an old house? Want to know what your house looked like 100 years ago? A photo might be in those archives.

Many people take advantage of the archives to research family history. All you have to do is make an appointment (Tuesday through Saturday from 10-12 and 1-3) and you can go through the obituaries. A set of books identified as the “brown books” are used to find Michigan ancestors who were in the Civil War. I was able to find my husband’s great-great uncle who served from 1864 til 1866 in the Michigan Cavalry. If you can’t make it into the museum just email rachel_reaume@monroemi.org with your request. You also can write the museum at 126 Front St. Monroe, MI 48161.

Don’t know what to do with family heirlooms that need to be preserved? Donate it to the museum. This could be original documents from land sales to an unusual box. Just recently someone donated a wooden box stamped with a business name from the 1870s. Further research identified it as a possible display box for tobacco. The best donations come with a story. For example, you own a family heirloom quilt. Is there any information you know about it? Did your great-grandmother make it? Why did the family treasure it?

The rich history of local industries are also in the archives. Churches have donated many records that are available for you to look through.

Personal connections with our shared pasts create a sense of nostalgia and belonging, reminding individuals of the roles they play in shaping their community’s history. In an increasingly diverse world, it is essential to ensure that all voices and experiences are preserved and shared. Local archives play a role by preserving materials that represent the diversity of the community. Our German and French ancestors who settled in Monroe are represented by records recorded in their respective languages.

Archives are primary resources for researchers as well as scholars. Students and teachers can use this information to enhance learning and create engaging locally relevant curriculum.

Our community has recognized the value of our museum system by voting a millage to help support this institution since 2012. Well-preserved local history and cultural heritage can attract tourists interested in exploring the area’s past. Our collections are being preserved for future generations. Monroe County citizens have invested in our cultural, educational and economic well-being. Our local archives serve as vital pillars of community heritage; a heritage we can be proud of. Take the time to stop in during this holiday season. You may be surprised at what you find.

— Mary Strevel is a retired teacher and member of Stronger Together Huddle, a group engaged in supporting and promoting the common good. She resides in Temperance and can be reached at mcneil102@icloud.com.

This article originally appeared on The Holland Sentinel: Mary Strevel: Local archives preserve our history