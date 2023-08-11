Mary Todd fourth suspect charged over viral Montgomery waterfront brawl

An Alabama woman surrendered to authorities after video showing a group of a white people pummeling a Black dockworker on the Montgomery waterfront went viral online.

Mary Todd was arrested Thursday and booked into Montgomery’s Municipal Jail on a misdemeanor count of third-degree assault, according to AL.com. She is the fourth person to be jailed in connection with the wild weekend brawl at Riverfront Park, though authorities have said additional arrests are likely to come in the days ahead.

Zachary Shipman, 25, turned himself into police on Tuesday while 48-year-old Richard Roberts and 23-year-old Allen Todd surrendered to law enforcement the following day. They are also facing misdemeanor assault charges.

The relation between Marry Todd and Allen Todd — if any — was not clear as of Friday.

The chaos kicked off on the Montgomery dock Saturday evening, after the owners of a private pontoon boat refused to move from a spot designated for the Harriott II riverboat. Police said its captain tried to reason with the boaters by way of a PA system for more than half an hour before co-captain Damien Pickett was shuttled to shore in a smaller vessel to speak with the group directly.

The tension quickly escalated into a physical altercation, largely divided along racial lines, after one of the boaters punched Pickett, who is Black, in the face. Several bystanders were quick to rush to the co-captain’s defense, including one man who swam from the riverboat to the dock to join the melee.

According to a police report obtained by AL.com, Pickett told investigators that Mary Todd “pushed (him) in his throat and would not let (him) pass,”

“She had a beer in her hand,” Pickett added.

Pickett and the white 16-year-old crewmember who rowed him to shore, were briefly hospitalized after the altercation. They were both treated for bruised ribs while Pickett also suffered knots on his head.