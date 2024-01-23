Mary Trump Awards GOP Lawmaker ‘Top Gaslighter’ For ‘Lie That Backfired’

Mary Trump has seen enough to call Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) the “top gaslighter” of the GOP.

The niece of former President Donald Trump caught the Republican lawmaker in an embarrassing “lie that backfired spectacularly” Monday after Stefanik quoted a misleading post on X, formerly Twitter, about Trump’s ongoing E. Jean Carroll defamation trial.

Carroll sued Trump in 2019 after he denied her sexual assault claims against him, and while his own attorneys asked Monday to delay the proceedings by one day, Stefanik blamed “Joe Biden and his Democrat cronies” for this “blatant election interference.”

“The only problem?” Mary Trump wrote Monday in her Substack newsletter using bold and italics. “Not only does Joe Biden and the Democratic party have NOTHING to do with E. Jean Carroll’s civil case, but Donald’s own legal team asked for the delay. Also, it’s ‘Democratic,’ you immature twit.”

While Stefanik tried to argue that the GOP front-runner is unfairly expected in court on the day that the New Hampshire primary begins, Mary Trump clarified this “humiliating blunder” and explained that Donald Trump’s lawyer was given the option to continue or delay the trial after a juror reported being sick.

“It was at that point that Donald’s attorney, Alina Habba, disclosed that she too had a fever, after spending time with her parents, who both tested positive for COVID-19…and yes, she still showed up to court knowing all of this and sat next to her client without wearing a mask,” Mary Trump wrote, adding that “Habba herself asked for the adjournment.”

Stefanik's attempt to spread lies of election interference Monday were widely mocked online.

She noted that Stefanik’s “failed attempt to suck-up” and “kiss Donald’s ring” was only her latest, however, as the loyalist MAGA Republican recently defended Donald Trump after he publicly confused former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley.

Stefanik even tried arguing Saturday on MSNBC that the former president mixed them up on purpose.

“Elise Stefanik remains an unrepentant liar and continues to be willing to do whatever she can to achieve her own political ambitions,” Mary Trump wrote. “In my view, her biggest mistake is the extent to which she underestimates voters - including you.”

The author and psychologist certainly has a point, as evidenced by social media.

Trump’s lawyer Alina Habba asked for an adjournment, you dummy. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) January 22, 2024

A juror was sick and Trump’s lawyer wasn’t feeling well and she asked for the adjournment.



You’re an embarrassment. — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 22, 2024

This is a blatant lie, but what can you expect from Elise Stefanik, who’ll say anything to become Trump’s VP.



Now to the facts: the trial was delayed after a juror was not feeling well on the way to court this morning.



In addition, Trump’s attorney Alina Habba, said she too… — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) January 22, 2024

This is a blatant lie!



Trump’s lawyer requested an adjournment after one tested positive for Covid and went home. The judge said the trial could proceed with 8 jurors.



Stop with your nonsense. — Outspoken™️ (@Out5p0ken) January 22, 2024

Quit lying Elise. Good Lord, is it possible you are as bad as Trump? In some ways you are worse. Do us all a favor and resign. You are an embarrassment and a disgrace. — Dale #NeverTrump #SaveOurDemocracy She/Her (@helensmomma) January 22, 2024

