Mary Trump: “Donald is going to regret” having cameras in the courtroom

Former President Donald Trump's niece on Sunday predicted that her uncle would regret having cameras in the Fulton County courtroom. Trump is expected to appear in a Fulton County court for his formal arraignment on racketeering and other charges over his effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election in Georgia. Unlike the Manhattan and federal courts where Trump has been arraigned, Georgia courts allow cameras with a judge's approval.

"I think it's going to have an enormous impact, because even for people who are his supporters and who think that this is a miscarriage of justice, this will be must-see TV," Mary Trump told MSNBC. "And Donald has always told them not to believe their lying eyes ― only to believe him," she added. "However, when he's the one they're looking at, it's going to be very difficult for him to spin away from what's actually happening in front of our eyes."

Trump attorney John Lauro has called for cameras to also be in the courtroom for Trump's D.C. trial," she pointed out. "I think it's going to be monumentally important that there be cameras, at the very least in the Fulton County courtroom," she added. "I also think that it's going to be something that Donald himself is going to regret. And I think pretty quickly they're going to find out that that's really not something that they wanted after all."