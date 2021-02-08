Mary Trump offers withering two-word assessment of her uncle’s impeachment trial

Gustaf Kilander
Mary Trump, la sobrina separada de Donald Trump, calific&#xf3; la reacci&#xf3;n del presidente a las elecciones como un &#39;intento de golpe&#39; (MSNBC)
Mary Trump, la sobrina separada de Donald Trump, calificó la reacción del presidente a las elecciones como un 'intento de golpe' (MSNBC)

Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump made her opinion clear when it comes to whether the former president should be convicted in his second impeachment trial.

Retweeting a tweet that simply said “convict him,” she added: “This shouldn't even be in question, but we need to keep saying it until it happens.”

Mary Trump, a clinical psychologist, came to the fore when she released her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the Most Dangerous Man In The World, a tell-all book about what it was like inside the Trump family. The book also revealed financial dealings that led to stories of suspected tax fraud being published in The New York Times. The Trumps filed a lawsuit attempting to stop its publication.

Ms Trump has frequently appeared in media bashing her uncle. Two weeks before the election, she told The Guardian: “He knows he’s in desperate shape, so he’s going to burn it all down, sow more chaos and division … if he’s going down, he’s going to take us all down with him.”

When Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were declared the winners of the election, Mary Trump was still worried about what Mr Trump might do “to lash out” during the transition.

Despite her dire view of her uncle’s presidency, she was still surprised by the Capitol riot on 6 January.

“What struck me first was how degrading it was. That amount of desecration. The tawdriness of it. Tawdriness is who Donald is, but playing out in the halls of Congress," she said.

Read more: Follow live updates on the Trump post-presidency

“It was the last four years in real-time, distilled to its very essence, proving how much the very worst people among us have been so enabled and emboldened. It hit me later that the next people in line for the presidency were in the same room, and how unfathomably dangerous that was.”

She told CBS News that the riot was a “direct result” of Mr Trump’s false insistence that the election was stolen from him.

She said: "It was also the direct result of the abject cowardice shown by his own party, and its failure to stand up to his egregious lies around this election."

Ms Trump suggested that MrTrump was unable to accept defeat because of how looked down upon losing was in the family.

"Losing was literally the worst thing you can do," she said.

“So, for the first time in his life, Donald finds himself in a situation in which, not just that he's lost, but he cannot for the life of him figure out a way to turn the loss into a win, something he's always been able to do in the past because he's perfectly happy to lie, cheat and steal his way to a win,” she said to CBS News on 11 January.

