Mary Trump says her uncle is more desperate now and Americans should be 'both enraged and terrified'

Haven Orecchio-Egresitz
mary trump donald trump 2
Mary Trump and President Donald Trump. AP/Getty

  • Donald Trump's estranged niece told Insider the failed coup leaves her uncle more desperate now. 

  • Mary Trump said the president is incapable of accepting a loss.

  • She predicts that if Trump isn't removed from office before his time runs out, he will grow increasingly unstable. 

  • Visit Business Insider's homepage for more stories.

Mary Trump was in the middle of a therapy session on Cape Cod Wednesday when a mob of extremists obsessed with keeping her uncle in office breached the Capitol building. 

It was about a half-hour into the response to the attempted coup when Trump, the president's estranged niece, tuned in to the madness in real time. 

"At one point it had that September 11 feeling for me," Mary Trump told Insider Thursday. 

"None of it's surprising. Nobody should be surprised by any of this," she said. "And that's including the horrific not just lack of response, but apparently polite assistance, offered to this insurrectionist mob."  

Trump, a clinical psychologist, has been an outspoken critic of her uncle, and last year published a tell-all book "Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created The World's Most Dangerous Man.

She told Insider she hasn't been in contact with anyone from Trump's immediate family or orbit since the publication of the book. 

However, she can imagine, based on his history of narcissism, that he is more desperate now than ever.

"Donald always thinks that it's impossible for him to lose and that, no matter, what he will end up with the win, even if there are several hundred thousand asterisks after it," the president's niece said. "He's increasingly made desperate by the fact that literally nothing seems to be working. There's nobody to get him out of this."

Trump said she's not sure her uncle is mentally capable of recognizing that his time in the White House is truly coming to an end. If he does, though, he could be especially dangerous. 

"This goes against everything that he's ever experienced in his life, on top of which, of course, is that the worst thing in the universe he could be is a loser," Mary Trump said. 

capitol
Supporters of President Donald Trump take over balconies and inauguration scaffolding at the United States Capitol on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 in Washington, DC. Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty

Mary Trump said she thinks she's been using the word "heartbreaking" too frequently since her uncle took office, but that it's the most apt to describe how she feels about witnessing Wednesday's chaos in the District of Columbia.

"It's all heartbreaking, that's just it, to see these enemies of democracy - these people who would like to see the end of America to keep a traitor like Donald in office illegally - casually walking our Capitol building and degrade everything it symbolizes," she said. 

Even after law enforcement regained control of the building, more than four hours after the siege began, some politicians still stood in opposition to the election. 

"It's the most egregious and appalling display of contempt for our Constitution that I've ever seen by people who were elected and swore to defend and protect that Constitution," Mary Trump said.

She said the scene at the Capitol was made possible by the notion that America is a "horribly racist country" that doesn't have a problem with domestic terrorism if the actors are white. 

Still, as serious as the actions were, she worries the mob she said her uncle created was just a "shot over the bow." 

While she doesn't have any insider information on plans for her uncle or his children after President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration, she knows he is incapable of accepting a loss.

"Of course, what happens when he no longer has the power and protection of the Oval Office? He's in serious, serious trouble when January 20 rolls around," she said. 

"He's going to be very busy dealing with indictments. He's got at least three lawsuits that I know of, one of which is mine, that will require him being deposed," she added. "And he also has the probability, I think, of having his enormous debt called in by banks that now don't have any reason not to call in his debt."

Mary Trump expects the president will attempt to pardon himself, and those around him, from any federal crimes, but that ultimately it won't protect him from an inevitable life of difficulty. 

"He can go ahead and do that, it will be a horrific thing to witness, just like everything else has been, but in the grand scheme of things it's not going to get them out of state charges or pending lawsuits, or financial difficulties," she said. 

Before it even gets that far, though, Trump needs to be "impeached and removed from office immediately," his niece told Insider.

"If that doesn't happen, that is an abject failure of our system and it doesn't bode well for our very fragile, wounded democracy," she said. 

Beyond that, though, if Donald Trump isn't removed before his time in office runs out, he will grow increasingly unstable, she said. 

Aides to the President said this week that he was so detached from reality during the siege they had given up trying to communicate with him during the crisis.

"If you're paying attention right now, you should be both enraged and terrified," Trump said. "It is exhausting, but necessary because when people aren't paying attention, things like yesterday are allowed to happen."

The White House didn't immediately return Insider's email seeking a response to Mary Trump's thoughts on her uncle. 

"We can't put anything past Donald. He's desperate, he's terrified, he has absolutely no empathy, and he's a nihilist," the president's niece added.

"I'm not entirely sure that it's possible for him to recognize that he's going down, because his narcissism runs so deep, but if he does get to that point, he will bring us all down with him."

Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module

Read the original article on Business Insider

Latest Stories

  • Loeffler concedes to Warnock in Georgia Senate race: 'We came up slightly short'

    On Thursday, Georgia Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler conceded to the Rev. Raphael Warnock in a video statement posted to Twitter.

  • Photos: How newspapers around the world covered the deadly riots at U.S. Capitol

    Images of the violent pro-Trump mob that stormed Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., Wednesday were splashed on front pages across the globe.

  • Six Republican lawmakers among rioters as police release photos of wanted

    Suspects include Holocaust deniers, White supremacists, and conspiracy theorists

  • Yahoo News reporter speaks to woman who says she stormed the Capitol because ‘it’s a revolution’

    Yahoo News White House Correspondent Hunter Walker spoke to a woman identifying herself as “Elizabeth” who said she was Maced when she tried to enter the U.S. Capitol during violent protests on Wednesday.

  • Pakistan arrests 7 Shiite militants, foils possible attacks

    Pakistan's counter-terrorism police and the country's intelligence agency raided hideouts of an outlawed Shiite militant group in the eastern Punjab province and arrested seven suspects who allegedly wanted to attack leaders of rival Sunni Muslims' groups, a spokesman said Thursday. The suspects were being directed by militant leader Mehmood Iqbal, who was hiding in a neighboring country, officials said. Authorities did not name the country but officials have previously blamed Iran for backing Shiite militants.

  • Inside the Charming Parisian Apartment of French Designer Sarah Poniatowski

    Located directly under the roof, Poniatowski’s idyllic Right Bank apartment is flooded with light, flea market finds, and the designer’s very own collectionOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries in pro-Trump riot

    The 42-year-old officer, identified as Brian D. Sicknick, was injured while "physically engaging with protesters."

  • Capitol riot was false-flag operation by leftists, Trump backers claim, with no basis

    As an angry mob of Trump fans stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday, several of President Trump’s key allies sought to baselessly cast blame on the loose-knit movement of left-wing agitators known as antifa.

  • US group appeals for Pakistani woman jailed on blasphemy

    The U.S. religious watchdog appealed Friday for the rights of a Pakistani woman from the country’s minority Ahmadis who has been jailed on blasphemy charges, declaring her a prisoner of conscience and urging Prime Minister Imran Khan's government to immediately set her free. The statement by the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom said 55-year-old Ramazan Bibi was jailed last April under Pakistan's draconian blasphemy law that carries the death penalty. Under the law, anyone accused of insulting Islam can be sentenced to death if found guilty.

  • Rioter photographed hanging on Congress wall claims he was telling others to respect ‘sacred ground’

    Protestor says his companions wanted to ‘trash the place’ but he urged them to respect the ground

  • EU citizens banned from using ID cards to enter UK after rising terrorism and crime concerns

    EU citizens will be banned from using ID cards to enter the UK from October because they are so easy to fake they are being widely used by terrorists, criminals and illegal immigrants to enter the country. Priti Patel, the Home Secretary, is using Brexit to change the rules so that EU ID cards can no longer be used as travel documents, and instead visiting EU nationals will have to present passports at UK borders. It comes amid growing concern about the proliferation of fake European IDs, which have been used by jihadis, rapists, thieves and benefit fraudsters. A Home Office source said: “These documents are some of the most insecure and abused documents seen at the border and we know that they are used by organised crime groups.” Thousands have used them to enter the UK, with Italian and Greek documents most susceptible because they are paper-based, more easily forged, and on sale for £800 on the black market. Albanian Fatmira Tafa was jailed for 14 months last year for using a fake Greek ID to get a kidney transplant that cost the NHS more than £72,000. Islamic State terrorists behind the Paris and Brussels atrocities used “top quality” counterfeit EU ID cards to travel freely around the continent planning their carnage. Najim Laachraoui, one of the Brussels Airport suicide bombers who killed 32, had an ID card from a counterfeit documents factory. The EU border agency Frontex said more than 7,000 people were detected trying to enter the bloc using fraudulent documents in 2016 – with most found trying to get into the UK. Albanian and Ukrainian nationals using fake Italian and Greek ID cards are the main offenders caught at UK borders. “Smugglers frequently provide migrants with fraudulent travel and identity documents as a part of their 'services',” Frontex said in its annual report. “Both the quantity and the quality of the fraudulent documents circulating in the EU have improved over recent years. The sustained demand has prompted counterfeiters to increase their output and has also prompted the creation of new print shops.” Europol, the European police agency, has warned that document fraud is one of the most common criminal activities linked to illegal immigration.

  • Here are the Republicans who voted to contest the Electoral College votes showing Biden beat Trump

    For a few Republican lawmakers, the spectacle of a pro-Trump mob storming the Capitol was enough to make them reconsider their role in seeking to block the certification of electoral votes that confirmed Joe Biden had beaten Donald Trump on Nov. 3.

  • Venezuela opposition scrambles for international legitimacy

    International critics of Venezuela's socialist government have united in rejecting the country's newly chosen congress as illegitimate, but used notably different language Wednesday in referring to the opposition leader they have long recognized as the country's rightful president — hinting at potential divisions. The European Union issued a statement vowing to continue “engagement" with opposition leader Juan Guaidó “and other representatives of the outgoing National Assembly.” It shows that international community is increasingly divided over Guaidó’s legitimacy, said Geoff Ramsey, director of Venezuela research at the Washington D.C.-based Washington Office on Latin America.

  • Police arrest woman who tackled and falsely accused Black teen of stealing her phone

    Investigators coordinated with the New York City Police Department to arrest Miya Ponsetto, 22, for a fugitive warrant in Piru, California.

  • Protester with feet on Nancy Pelosi's desk is a Trump supporter from Arkansas

    A Capitol protester pictured with his feet up in the offices of US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been identified as Richard Barnett, a self-described 'white nationalist' Trump supporter from Arkansas. Mr Barnett, 60, who was one of several protesters who stormed into Ms Pelosi's office, wrote her a "nasty note" and took a letter from her office addressed to a Republican Congressman. After then fleeing outside, he waved the letter around and gave a foul-mouthed interview to a waiting reporters, where he complained of having been squirted with mace spray by police trying to protect the building. He mockingly denied stealing the envelope, saying he had left some loose change on Ms Pelosi's desk by way of payment. “I didn’t steal it. I bled on it because they were macing me and I couldn’t f—ing see,” Mr Barnett said, according to video posted on Twitter by a New York Times reporter. “So I figure ‘well, I’m in her office, I got blood in her office, I’ll put a quarter on her desk even though she ain’t f—ing worth it." He added: "When the police came in with pepper spray, “I said, ‘I paid for this, it’s mine,’ and I left."

  • Turkey says talks with France to normalise ties going well

    ANKARA (Reuters) -Turkey and France are working on a roadmap to normalise ties and talks are going well, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday, adding Ankara was ready to improve ties with its NATO ally if Paris showed the same willingness. Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as over the publication of cartoons of Prophet Mohammad in France. Paris has led a push for EU sanctions on Turkey.

  • Capitol Police officer dies from injuries incurred 'physically engaging' with pro-Trump mob

    The U.S. Capitol Police said Thursday night that Officer Brian Sicknick died at about 9:30 p.m. from injuries incurred during Wednesday's siege of the Capitol by a mob of people protesting President Trump's loss. Sicknick "was responding to the riots" and "was injured while physically engaging with protesters," Capitol Police said in a statement. "He returned to his division office and collapsed. He was taken to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries."> Here's the full statement from the Capitol Police. pic.twitter.com/BXKmWe5gEC> > — Mike Baker (@ByMikeBaker) January 8, 2021The homicide unit from the D.C. Metropolitan Police and federal agencies are involved in the investigation of Sicknick's death, Capitol Police said. Police officers from several jurisdictions lined up in front of the Capitol Thursday night to honor Sicknick.> Stunning >> MULTITUDE of officers line the front of the Capitol in silence, honoring fallen US Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick... Rest In Peacebreaking @WUSA9 @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/swKVbSKcQe> > — Mike Valerio (@MikevWUSA) January 8, 2021Sicknick is the fifth person whose death is tied to the Capitol insurgency. A Capitol Police officer fatally shot one woman who stormed the Capitol, 35-year-old Ashli Babbitt, and three other people were killed in what D.C. Metro police called medical emergencies. One of those latter fatalities was Rosanne Boyland, 34, who was reportedly crushed to death during the unrest.> Heartbreak. Exclusive reaction from Rosanne Boyland's family after finding out the 34-year-old Kennesaw woman was likely crushed to death during the unrest at the US Capital yesterday. @FOX5Atlanta pic.twitter.com/dxLvLRn0bF> > — Aungelique Proctor (@aungeliquefox5) January 7, 2021Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund submitted his resignation Thursday amid strong criticism over the grossly inadequate response to the riot.More stories from theweek.com Washington Times corrects widely cited story claiming 'antifa' infiltrated Capitol siege, says 'neo-Nazis' ID'd Maryland governor said he was repeatedly denied authorization to send National Guard to D.C. Dominion Voting Systems sues Sidney Powell for defamation

  • Pakistan court adjourns, no ruling on freeing Pearl's killer

    Pakistan’s Supreme Court adjourned on Thursday without deciding whether to free the man convicted and later acquitted of the 2002 murder of a American journalist Daniel Pearl. The key suspect in Pearl’s slaying, Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, remains in custody while his lawyer has petitioned the top court to free him in keeping with another court’s ruling last month that ordered his release. Pearl’s family and the Pakistani government have appealed the acquittal to the Supreme Court, which resumed its hearing this week.

  • Joe Biden could send a message to Black Americans with this reparations bill

    Experts say the H.R. 40 reparations bill could be an early test for President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris.

  • Newly elected West Virginia lawmaker who filmed himself storming Capitol building could face criminal charges

    A newly elected lawmaker from West Virginia is facing calls to resign and could be imprisoned after filming himself storming the US Capitol building and whipping up the angry mob with chants of “freedom” Derrick Evans, who was sworn into West Virginia’s House of delegates last month, wore a black helmet as he forced his way into the building among a crush of rioters, live streaming the whole episode on the internet. In the now-deleted video, Evans can be heard encouraging people to push into the building, shouting: “They’re in! They’re in! They’re in!” when the doors were finally breached. Referring to himself in third person, he then shouts: “Derrick Evans is in the Capitol!” Other footage shows him warning people not to vandalise anything, as he wandered around the Capitol Rotunda, where historical paintings depict the republic's founding.