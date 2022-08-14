Mary Trump speculates that Jared Kushner could be the 'Mar-a-Lago mole' after reports say an informant close to Trump guided FBI agents to the documents

The FBI recovered 11 boxes of classified documents during the Mar-a-Lago raid, court documents say.

Sources told The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek that someone told the feds about the materials and where to look.

Mary Trump, a vocal critic of her uncle, said she thinks Jared Kushner may have been the informant.

Mary Trump said she thinks the person who may have given the FBI information about documents held at Mar-a-Lago by her uncle, former President Donald Trump, could be Jared Kushner.

She made the comments during a radio interview on Friday with The Dean Obeidallah Show. The host asked her who she thinks could be the "Mar-a-Lago mole" after reports said the FBI was tipped off by an informant close to the former president.

"We need to start with who would have access to this stuff. I don't think Mark Meadows would have access to it," Mary Trump began, dismissing the former chief of staff.

"I think we need to look very hard at why Jared got $2 billion," she said, referring to an investment into Kushner's private equity firm by a fund led by Mohammed bin Salman, the crown prince of Saudi Arabia. "We need to look very hard at why he has been so quiet for so many months now."

"And we need to think about who could also be implicated in this that would need as big a play as turning Donald in in order to get out of trouble, or at least to mitigate the trouble they're in," she continued. "It sounds like somebody in Jared's position. I'm not saying it's Jared, but it could be."

Mary Trump, who has been a consistent and vocal critic of her uncle, wasn't the first person to point the finger at Kushner.

Michael Cohen, Trump's former attorney and fixer, told Insider's Natalie Musumeci on Thursday he too thought Kushner could be the FBI informant.

"It's definitely a member of his inner circle," Cohen said, adding he "would not be surprised to find out it is Jared or one of his children."

Story continues

"Who else would know about the existence of a safe and the specific contents kept inside?" Cohen, who has also become a vocal Trump critic, said.

The FBI on Monday conducted the unprecedented raid on Mar-a-Lago. Court documents unsealed Friday showed the search was part of an investigation into potential violations of three laws related to handling government documents, including part of the Espionage Act. The documents also showed FBI agents recovered 11 boxes of classified materials.

Speculation about an informant followed reports earlier this week in The Wall Street Journal and Newsweek, which both cited unnamed sources.

Newsweek reported two government officials with knowledge of the raid said a person informed law enforcement there were certain documents at Mar-a-Lago. The sources also said the person knew where on the sprawling property the documents were being stored.

The Journal later corroborated the information, reporting that sources familiar with the situation said someone told investigators there were more classified materials at Mar-a-Lago than the 15 boxes Trump had turned over earlier this year.

Kushner, who is married to Ivanka Trump, served as a senior adviser to his father-in-law. He and his wife, who also served as a senior adviser to her father, have largely remained out of the public eye since departing the White House last year.

Kushner wrote in his forthcoming memoir, titled "Breaking History: A White House Memoir," that he was ready for the end of Trump's presidency.

"It's been a wild five years, but in thirty days, we'll have a lot less responsibility and we will get our lives back," Kushner told Ivanka, according to the memoir, which was obtained by Insider.

Read the original article on Business Insider