Mary Trump Splatters Uncle With Priceless Picture After Colorado News

Thoughts and prayers for the walls at Donald Trump’s place right now.

In a bombshell decision from the Colorado Supreme Court on Tuesday, the former president was ruled ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 presidential primary ballot under the 14th Amendment, citing his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection.

Mary Trump didn’t need to say much to summarize how her uncle may have been reacting to the news:

In loving memory: pic.twitter.com/KstB9tLl6K — Mary L Trump (@MaryLTrump) December 19, 2023

“In loving memory,” she wrote, alongside an image of a dozen small ketchup bottles.

She was referring, ostensibly, to Donald Trump’s alleged reaction to some other bad news in December 2020.

Cassidy Hutchinson, a former top White House aide, testified to the Jan. 6 committee last year that Trump flung his lunch at a wall after learning that then-Attorney General Bill Barr said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in that year’s presidential election.

The incident left ketchup dripping down the wall, Hutchinson said.

Asked about the ketchup debacle on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” in October, Hutchinson shared another condiment anecdote, claiming that Trump favors the “small Heinz glass ketchup bottles” because he has a “potent fear of being poisoned,” and likes to hear the “pop” when the bottle is opened.

Trump’s campaign said it’s appealing Tuesday’s decision to the U.S. Supreme Court.

