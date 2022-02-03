  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Mary Trump Urges Spotify To Dump Joe Rogan, Yanks Own Podcast From Platform

Josephine Harvey
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Joe Rogan
    Joe Rogan
    American martial artist, podcaster, sports commentator and comedian
  • Donald Trump

Mary Trump said Tuesday she would join the growing list of artists and content creators to pull their work from Spotify in protest of its decision to retain Joe Rogan’s podcast, despite it repeatedly spreading COVID-19 misinformation.

“I’m removing my podcast from Spotify. I know it’s not a big deal but hope it will be part of a growing avalanche,” she tweeted, praising musicians Neil Young, Joni Mitchell and Nils Lofgren for leading the way.

“Spotify should get rid of Joe Rogan’s show not just because he spreads COVID disinformation but because he is a racist,” she added on Wednesday.

She said her new podcast, “The Mary Trump Show,” which she debuted in December, would be available “everywhere you listen―except Spotify.”

Last week, Young announced he was removing all of his music from the audio streaming service because it was hosting shows that spread “false information about vaccines — potentially causing death to those who believe the disinformation being spread by them.”

“They can have Rogan or Young. Not both,” he said.

Rogan is estimated to have around 11 million listeners per episode of his “Joe Rogan Show” podcast. It is consistently No. 1 on Spotify’s podcast charts. (Trump’s show does not appear in the Top 100.) He has promoted false statements about vaccines and COVID-19 cures and often hosts guests who do the same.

In January, 270 scientists, doctors, health care workers and professors signed an open letter slamming Rogan as “a menace to public health” and calling on Spotify to establish a misinformation policy.

Spotify announced Sunday that it would add content advisories to any podcast episode that discusses COVID-19. Critics have said that the move — details of which remain unclear — is not enough.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

Related...

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • US to modernize, speed up work on Puerto Rico power grid

    Three federal agencies promised Wednesday to help modernize Puerto Rico’s outage-plagued power grid and speed up efforts to strengthen it more than four years after Hurricane Maria razed it. More than $12 billion in federal recovery funds are available, and a portion of that will help finance dozens of grid modernization projects scheduled to start this year, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, which signed the agreement with Puerto Rico’s government along with the U.S. departments of Homeland Security and Energy. Officials said more than 130 projects soon will be in the bidding phase or under construction, including repairs to substations across Puerto Rico, the replacement of thousands of street lights and the creation of an early warning system for dams.

  • Hue Jackson Foundation executive stands by pay for tanking claims, which Browns call 'categorically false'

    The Cleveland Browns are calling the claims of tanking made by the executive director of the Hue Jackson Foundation. false.

  • Florida Voting Law Which Places Ballot Box Restrictions Challenged By Civil Rights Groups In Federal Trial

    The state of Florida has proposed things like an “election task force” and a redistricting plan that would favor Gov. Ron Desantis and his re-election bid for the 2022 midterms. Senate Bill 90, a law passed by the Florida legislature among party lines last year, might be the one to keep an eye on.

  • Denver deputy fired for blowing off COVID testing

    A Denver Sheriff’s deputy who was granted a vaccine exemption was fired after ignoring the city requirements to routinely get COVID-19 tests.

  • Spotify CEO Addresses Joe Rogan Controversy as Stock Plummets After Weak Earnings Guidance

    "We don't change our policies based on one creator," CEO Daniel Ek says

  • Judge rules Oath Keepers leader to be transferred to DC jail

    A federal judge on Wednesday ruled that the Oath Keepers leader charged with seditious conspiracy over the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol must be transferred to a Washington, D.C., jail while awaiting trial.U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta denied a motion from Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group, asking that he be allowed to remain incarcerated in Texas so that he can be closer to his attorneys."Although the court...

  • Trump’s New Super PAC Is Paying Off His Usual Suspects—Again

    Mario Tama/Getty ImagesIt’s been a bewildering year for anyone following the soap opera that is Donald Trump’s fundraising groups. The fallout from a sexual assault scandal led to the demise of one PAC and the rise of another in its place, with a confusing march of new names—all a variation on the MAGA theme.But when it comes to the latest fundraising numbers, fans of this show are in luck: The cast of characters is all too familiar. From Donald Trump Jr.’s fiance to top White House officials to

  • Tucker Carlson Reportedly Donated To Marjorie Taylor Greene's Reelection Campaign

    An FEC filing dated Sept. 15 shows the Greene for Congress PAC received a $250 donation from a “Tucker Carlson” who lists Fox News as their employer.

  • Health care workers union accuses HCA Healthcare of Medicare fraud in new report

    A new report conducted by the Service Employees International Union says that HCA appears to be engaging in Medicare admissions fraud by routinely admitting patients for inpatient hospital stays regardless of medical need.

  • Man gets life in stabbing deaths of estranged wife, contractor, Texas prosecutor says

    He stabbed his wife and her contractor 27 times, officials said.

  • New York Democrats take aim at Republicans with aggressive new congressional map

    Democratic lawmakers in New York passed a new congressional map on Wednesday that gives their party the advantage in 22 of the state's 26 districts, potentially reshaping the battle for control of the U.S. Congress ahead of November's midterm elections. The plan, which passed largely along party lines in the Democratic-controlled state Senate and Assembly, could cut the state's Republican congressional delegation in half, offsetting Republican gains in states such as Texas and Georgia where the party muscled through its own partisan maps last year. Democrats currently hold 19 of the state's 27 seats; New York is slated to lose one district due to slower population growth.

  • Russell Westbrook says Lakers’ record won’t matter if in playoffs

    Los Angeles Lakers guard Russell Westbrook says it's 0-0 for every team once the playoffs commence.

  • Spotify CEO Says Last Few Days “Presented A Number Of Learnings Opportunities,” Addresses Joe Rogan Controversy At Top Of Earnings Call – Update

    UPDATED with CEO comments, stock price: Spotify CEO Daniel Ek took the bull by the horns, addressing the widening controversy over Joe Rogan in his opening remarks on a conference call with Wall Street analysts after the company’s fourth-quarter earnings report. “Obviously, it’s been a few notable days here at Spotify. When we entered the […]

  • 'Give us a refund': China's latest World Cup flop sparks fury

    Angry Chinese football fans lashed out Wednesday at their country's "shameful" record after a 3-1 defeat at Vietnam ended any slim hope they had of reaching the 2022 World Cup.

  • Litman: OK, Justice Department, you have plenty of evidence to indict Trump now

    Just the publicly available evidence is sufficient to bring an indictment against Trump for the federal crime of obstructing Congress' certification of the election results.

  • Unmasking Of Rudy Giuliani On Fox’s ‘The Masked Singer’ Prompts Judges Ken Jeong & Robin Thicke To Walk Off In Protest

    EXCLUSIVE, SPOILER ALERT: Rudy Giuliani was unmasked as an exiting costumed contestant in last week’s taping of the first Season 7 episode of Fox’s popular primetime series The Masked Singer. Deadline hears that as soon as they saw Giuliani, judges Ken Jeong and Robin Thicke quickly left the stage in protest. The show is known […]

  • Keep Your Cast-Iron Skillet in Tip-Top Shape with These Essential Tools

    They're just what you need for daily cleaning and maintenance.

  • Why Have Fans Turned on HBO’s ‘Euphoria?’

    HBOIn 2022, it’s well established that television doesn’t need to be good in order to sustain our attention. The “guilty pleasure” of consuming reality television and soap operas has proved as much. Plus, with the experience of live-tweeting and meme-sharing, it’s never been more fun to bond over abhorrent writing, spot errors in continuity, and roast annoying characters. Just look at the discourse around HBO Max’s And Just Like That… and the internet’s response to Che Diaz or the streaming plat

  • Trevor Noah Defends Joe Rogan’s ‘Refreshing’ Apology

    Comedy CentralJust a few days after he tore into Joe Rogan for making blatantly racist comments about what it means to be “Black,” Trevor Noah spent nearly 10 minutes defending the influential podcaster on Monday night’s episode of The Daily Show—all while insisting that wasn’t what he was doing.Noah began his long, unscripted rant by catching his audience up on everything that has been happening with Rogan and artists like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell, who have taken their music off of Spotify

  • Rehab, naked wrestling and arrests: what happened to the 1990s Baywatch stars?

    First airing in 1989, US drama Baywatch followed lifeguards on a Southern California beach as they saved accident-prone members of the public from drowning, earthquakes, shark attacks and even the odd serial killer. The debut series flopped and the show was cancelled but leading man David Hasselhoff was convinced they were onto something. Investing his own money and becoming executive producer, “The Hoff” revived the show in 1991 and was fully vindicated.