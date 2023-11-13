Maryanne Trump Barry, Donald Trump's Older Sister, Dead at 86

Retired federal judge Maryanne Trump Barry, who was the older sister of Donald Trump, is seen during a rally for her brother.

Maryanne Trump Barry, a retired federal judge and the eldest sister of former President Donald Trump, has died at 86, according to reports.

Barry died at her home in New York City, The New York Times first reported on Monday.

Her death followed a call about a person in cardiac arrest around 4 a.m. Monday, ABC News reported, citing sources. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.