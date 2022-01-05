Maryhaven CEO resigns following investigation into unauthorized compensation

Maryhaven, a Greater Columbus addiction recovery and mental health center, announced Wednesday that its CEO, Shawn Holt, had resigned after an investigation into his compensation, bonuses and benefits.

After determining that its CEO had received unauthorized additional compensation, Maryhaven, Inc., the Greater Columbus behavioral health provider, announced Wednesday that CEO Shawn Holt had resigned.

According to a news release, Maryhaven, which specializes in addiction treatment, said the resignation was mutual and effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Maryhaven general counsel Melissa Mitchell said the unauthorized compensation was discovered in October during a routine annual audit of its 2020 finances.

Mitchell said the Far North Side law firm Perez Morris was hired to investigate. She could not immediately say Wednesday how much additional compensation Holt received.

Holt made $250,000 in the fiscal year that ended in June 2020, according to the most recent IRS 990 tax form that nonprofit organizations must file.

Mitchell explained that Maryhaven’s board of directors determines and controls Holt’s compensation, benefits and bonuses, and that it has to authorize any additional compensation.

The investigation revealed that Holt believed he was entitled to the same benefits and bonuses that applied to the rest of the executive team, and that he had received benefits outside of his employment agreement.

Mitchell said Maryhaven's leadership team felt that Holt's actions were a "misunderstanding; there was no finding of collusion or anything."

Holt, 51, agreed with that assessment when reached Wednesday.

"We were trying to incentivize people for their good work and trying to retain folks," he said. "Basically, the whole executive team was in a bonus structure, and obviously, I was part of the executive team, and that's where the misunderstanding came in."

Because of that, Mitchell said, the board did not ask Holt to repay any money and there will be no further action taken.

In the release, Maryhaven’s board chair, Kevin Brady, said, “After careful deliberation and discussion, the board and Shawn decided changes needed to be made and agreed to a mutual separation of employment. The change in administration will have no negative impact on our commitment to Maryhaven’s mission of treating those suffering with illness due to addiction.”

Story continues

Brady also said he and the board were, "incredibly grateful to Shawn for his energy and vision and his work helping individuals and families break free from the bonds of addiction and mental illness."

Holt said, "While I may disagree with the outcome, I respect the board and I only want what's best for Maryhaven and the critical work that they do."

Holt joined Maryhaven as CEO in July 2016, replacing Paul Coleman, who had directed Maryhaven for the previous 25 years.

Prior to joining Maryhaven, Holt had spent six years as president and CEO of St. Vincent Family Center, a youth behavioral health center in Columbus now called St. Vincent Family Services.

The Maryhaven board has appointed Adam Rowan as interim CEO while it begins the process of initiating a search to fill the position.

Rowan has been with Maryhaven since September 2017 and currently serves as chief operating officer overseeing all day-to-day operations.

Maryhaven has facilities in Columbus, Delaware, Marysville, Mt. Gilead and Marion.

kgordon@dispatch.com

@kgdispatch

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Maryhaven CEO resigns after investigation into his compensation