Maryland 13-year-old fatally shot while raking leaves

A 13-year-old in Maryland died after being shot while he was raking leaves.

The shooting happened on Tuesday evening in Hillcrest Heights, Maryland, and police officers located the teenager with gunshot wounds, according to FOX 5.

He was taken to a local hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The teenager's mother, Juanita Agnew, said her son died after the shooting.

Agnew said she has seen other mothers suffer from gun violence before.

"It doesn't hit home until it hits home," Agnew said. "I've seen gun violence before, and I've seen where other mothers go through this, but it doesn't hurt until you really are the one that's getting that kind of call."

No suspects are in custody, according to police.

People with information about the incident are being asked to call 1-866-411-TIPS.