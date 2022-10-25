Maryland AG doubles down in Adnan Syed case, says no evidence was willingly withheld

Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh is doubling down on his claim that no evidence was willingly withheld in Adnan Syed’s murder trial or appeals, while also citing irregularities in the recent proceedings that freed Syed.

The claims come as part of a 59-page filing Tuesday in the Maryland Court of Special Appeals responding to an effort from Syed’s defense attorney, Erica Suter, to have the attorney general’s office excluded as a party in a pending appeal. Convicted in 2000 in Hae Min Lee’s killing, Syed was freed from prison Sept. 19 after prosecutors in Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s office claimed, in a motion to vacate his convictions, to have discovered evidence suggesting Syed’s innocence that was never disclosed to his original defense attorney.

Specifically, Mosby’s office claimed to have found two handwritten notes from Kevin Urick, the original prosecutor in the case, that suggest another person, someone close to Syed, had threatened to kill Lee and had a motive for doing so. Mosby, in a press conference outside the courthouse immediately following Syed’s release, accused Frosh and his office of intentionally hiding the notes to keep Syed in prison.

Frosh vehemently denied the claim, and in a footnote in Tuesday’s filing called the accusation against him and his office “unfounded.”

“The irregularities surrounding the motion to vacate, including the treatment of Mr. [Young] Lee and his family, as well as statements made by Ms. Mosby to the press, prompted the attorney general to state publicly that he believed there were ‘serious problems’ with the motion to vacate,” Assistant Attorney General Carrie Williams wrote in the filing on behalf of Frosh.

Hae Min Lee, Syed’s ex-girlfriend, was found dead in Leakin Park in February 1999. Her brother, Young Lee, is claiming he and his family’s rights as crime victims under Maryland law were violated because they were not given enough notice about the Sept. 19 hearing to overturn Syed’s murder conviction.

Lee family attorney Steve Kelly filed his appeal 10 days after Baltimore Circuit Judge Melissa Phinn ordered Syed freed, but the appeal is likely irrelevant now that Mosby’s office dismissed the charges against Syed and declared him innocent. A panel of appellate judges ordered the Lees to file an argument by Thursday explaining why their appeal should continue.

The attorney general’s office joined the proceedings, and in an unusual move, sided with the Lee family against Mosby’s office. In Maryland, the attorney general represents local prosecutors in the appellate courts, and typically takes the side of the prosecution. Suter then sought to have the attorney general’s office in its entirety barred from the case, claiming it was biased against her client.

A spokesperson for the Maryland Office of the Public Defender, where Suter works, could not immediately be reached for comment Tuesday.

While Williams explicitly writes in the filing that the document is not meant to discuss the merits of the motion to dismiss Syed’s case, the office lays out in detail the issues it had with the proceedings while claiming Mosby’s office offered little publicly in the way of concrete evidence about its decision to support Syed’s claim of innocence.

“Several things about the reinvestigation into Mr. Syed’s convictions, the timing and contents of the motion, and the subsequent hearing raised concerns about the integrity of the process,” Williams wrote.

