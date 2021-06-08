Maryland among first in US to limit how police use genealogy websites

Tim Prudente, Baltimore Sun
·4 min read

BALTIMORE — Detectives were stumped by the 2010 shooting of Michael Anthony Temple in Odenton. The gunman left DNA on a cigarette and coffee cup, but a search of the police database found no match. Five years passed, the case went cold, and Temple died of his injuries.

The breakthrough came when investigators submitted the DNA to consumer genealogy websites. Nine years after the shooting, they charged Fred Lee Frampton Jr. It was an early instance of police in Maryland turning to genealogy websites such as Ancestry and GEDmatch to solve cold cases.

Now, Maryland becomes one of the first states in the country to set rules limiting how police can use the popular websites and their databases. The General Assembly passed the legislation this year. And though Gov. Larry Hogan didn’t sign the bill, he allowed it to become law anyway.

Beginning Oct. 1, police may use consumer genealogy websites only for serious violent crimes such as murder and rape, only after they exhaust other investigatory methods, and only under the supervision of a judge.

“This is a new frontier in forensics, so you want to make certain that there are protections,” said Sen. Charles Sydnor III, a Democrat from Baltimore County who sponsored the bill.

Police departments came to realize the investigatory power of genealogy websites after the arrest of the notorious Golden State Killer in 2018. California authorities said they were led to Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. by family tree searches of genealogy websites. He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen murders and was sentenced to life in prison.

Soon detectives across the country were uploading DNA evidence from cold cases onto genealogy websites to locate family members of their suspects. A study in the journal Science found that a database of 1.2 million genetic profiles could identify a third cousin or closer match for 60% of Americans of European descent. One profile can lead to as many as 300 other people, said Natalie Ram, a law professor who researches genetic privacy at the University of Maryland Francis King Carey School of Law.

“Most of the people who engage in consumer genetic services, they’re not thinking at all about law enforcement,” Ram said.

Privacy advocates began to object to the methods. Maryland law had long forbidden police from using the state’s DNA database to try to identify family members of a suspect.

In 1994, the state authorized police to gather DNA for criminal investigations with the Maryland DNA Collection Act. In 2008, lawmakers expanded the act to allow police to collect and store DNA from people arrested for burglary or violent crimes. The expansion also prohibited detectives from using the state database to locate relatives of a suspect.

Maryland and Washington, D.C., are the only two jurisdictions in the country to prohibit familial searches on the state database, said Ram, the law professor.

Maryland’s prohibition, however, was specific to the state’s DNA database. Nothing prohibited detectives from trying consumer sites.

Ram and others urged lawmakers beginning in 2019 to extend the prohibition to the websites. Law enforcement officials testified against such a ban, arguing that members of the public had no reasonable expectation to privacy when uploading their DNA profiles into a public, searchable database. The debate went on for two years.

The final bill represents a compromise, lawmakers said. With it, Maryland joins Montana and Utah as the first states to limit how police may use genealogy websites.

“Efforts like the law in Maryland and in Montana and also Utah demonstrate that people across the political spectrum find unfettered law enforcement use of consumer genetic data chilling, concerning and privacy invasive,” Ram said.

Maryland’s new law also ensures defendants charged with a crime may turn to the genealogy websites to prove their innocence. The law was praised by the nonprofit Innocence Project in New York.

Similarly, the Maryland bill requires police to obtain the consent of non-suspects if officers want to use their DNA. State officials also will be required to compile annual reports on how often police are using the websites.

“The final product strikes a balance between the legitimate law enforcement use of this technology in certain instances where the crime is just so heinous,” said Del. Emily Shetty, a Democrat from Montgomery County who sponsored the legislation. “This first-in-the-nation effort can easily be replicated across the country, and it should be.”

Recommended Stories

  • As 'Pose' wraps up, Elton John spills the tea: He's the show's biggest fan

    Elton John and husband David Furnish surprised the crowd at a 'Pose' drive-in event where they spoke about their admiration for the show.

  • Hundreds arrested around the world in global organized crime sting

    The FBI and Australian officials developed an encrypted device company which eventually gave them access to hundreds of criminal networks.

  • Refugee resettlements tripled in May for the highest total in 2021 as Biden rebuilds admissions program

    The US resettled more than 900 refugees in May compared to just 272 the month before and the highest number since September 2020.

  • A man and a woman in car killed in drive-by shooting and crash, Miami-Dade police say

    Two people were killed in a drive-by shooting early Tuesday in Brownsville, Miami-Dade police said. Homicide detectives are combing the area for clues.

  • Eritrea blames US support for Tigray's leaders for the war

    Eritrea’s foreign minister blamed U.S. administrations that supported the Tigray People’s Liberation Movement for the last 20 years for the current war in northern Ethiopia's Tigray region, saying that blaming Eritrea for the fighting was unfounded. Osman Saleh, in a letter to the U.N. Security Council circulated Monday, accused President Joe Biden’s administration of “stoking further conflict and destabilization" through interference and intimidation in the region. “The apparent objective of these acts is to resuscitate the remnants of the TPLF regime,” he said.

  • Senate Democrats missed their window to undo most of Trump's last-minute rule-making

    The inaction disappointed some progressive advocates, who had urged Democrats in Congress to strike the Trump-era rules as quickly as possible.

  • Australian NSW police spot entangled whale

    A video from the New South Wales police showed the giant creature struggling in the waters, with what looked like a rope trailing behind it.Marine rescue group ORRCA posted on its social media website that the entangled creature is believed to be a humpback whale.A rescue mission to free the whale has been paused due to fading light, according to the authorities. Spotters will head back to the NSW north coast on Tuesday (June 8) to attempt to find the creature.

  • Royal frocks, including Diana wedding dress, on display in London

    The voluminous ivory dress Princess Diana wore to marry Prince Charles in 1981 has gone on display at her former London home, as part of a new exhibition showcasing a selection of gowns worn by members of Britain's royal family. Among the most recognisable frocks is Diana's taffeta and lace wedding gown, made up of a bodice, full skirt, puffed sleeves and 25-foot train.

  • GOP state senators in Pennsylvania started lobbying for an election audit back in December: WaPo

    In December, GOP state senators targeted at least three conservative-leaning counties asking if they would agree to a voluntary audit of their ballots.

  • Global crackdown on organised crime after high-tech U.S.-Australia sting

    U.S. and Australian authorities hacked into an app used by criminals to read millions of encrypted messages, leading to hundreds of arrests of suspected organised crime figures in 18 countries, Australian officials said on Tuesday. "Operation Ironside" by Australian police and the U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation ensnared suspects in Australia, Asia, South America and the Middle East involved in the global narcotics trade, the officials said. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the operation "struck a heavy blow against organised crime – not just in this country, but one that will echo around organised crime around the world".

  • OK, Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, We See You With That Reference to the Perrons

    In addition to Easter eggs of classic horror films, The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It includes a handful of little references to the previous Conjuring and Annabelle movies. In one such instance, Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) brings up the Perrons, who send her husband Ed (Patrick Wilson) flowers following his heart attack.

  • Hundreds arrested in organized crime global sting

    Nearly 800 people were arrested around the world as part of Operation Trojan Shield, which used an encrypted communications platform called ANOM to allow law enforcement to track down crime gangs.

  • Newborn Lilibet ‘Lili’ Diana Mountbatten-Windsor is latest addition to royal family

    Prince Harry and Meghan, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, welcomed their daughter and second child on Friday. She is named for her great-grandmother the Queen and Harry’s mother Diana.

  • Our Favorite Philodendron Varieties That Brighten Up Every Room

    We’ll always love these easy-care houseplants.

  • 'Ted Lasso' Has Plans to End Sooner Than Fans Realize

    Not exactly the news we were hoping to hear. 😩

  • What Jan. 6 insurrection? Red-state Republicans target First Amendment protest rights

    The crackdown comes as Republicans increasingly pretend the deadly Capitol riot was no big deal. Message: Protests are fine if you're on our side.

  • What the overturning of California’s assault weapons ban means for America

    A judge’s decision on the 32-year-old law could have national implications if it heads to the US supreme court A customer holds an AR-15 style rifle at a gun show in Costa Mesa, California, last week. Photograph: Patrick T Fallon/AFP/Getty Images In a polarizing decision on Friday night, a federal judge struck down California’s 32-year-old ban on assault weapons, ruling that it violated Americans’ constitutional right to own guns for self protection. In the 94-page decision, Judge Roger Benitez

  • Russian accounts still active on pro-Trump sites -researchers

    SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -A group believed to be Russian has remained active on internet services favored by far-right Americans, showing efforts to interfere in U.S. politics continue after the election, according to reports from social media research firm Graphika and nonprofit Advance Democracy Inc. The group, which Graphika believes to be connected to previous Russian interference efforts, runs at least 20 accounts on a new version of an internet bulletin board once known as TheDonald, in reference to former president Donald Trump. Nineteen of the accounts on the renamed Patriots.win site were created in three hours last Nov. 5, two days after the presidential election, Graphika said, and have amplified Republican Trump's false claims of vote rigging.

  • Column: An AR-15 is like a pocket knife? Maybe federal judges shouldn't get lifetime appointments

    A Swiss Army knife has about as much in common with an AR-15 as a tricycle does with an Indy 500 race car, columnist George Skelton writes.

  • Ethiopia profile - Media

    Notes on the media in Ethiopia and links to Ethiopian broadcasters and newspapers.