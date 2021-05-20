Maryland announces $2 million in lottery prizes for those in the state who get vaccinated

Azmi Haroun
·1 min read
larry hogan
Maryland Governor Larry Hogan talks to reporters during a news briefing about the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic in front of the Maryland State House April 17, 2020 in Annapolis, Maryland. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced $2 million in announced Maryland Lottery prizes on Thursday for those in the state who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Maryland follows Ohio and New York's lead in allowing vaccinated residents and people who sign up to receive the vaccine to enter the new lottery for free, with their vaccine appointment replacing a purchased ticket. To enter, residents must be over 18.

"All you have to do to enter is get your shot," said Gov. Hogan.

In Maryland, there will be daily $40,000 prize drawings between May 25 to July 3, followed by a $400,000 jackpot, drawn on July 4.

Read the original article on Business Insider

