Maryland Attorney General’s Office identifies man killed in pursuit by police in Baltimore County

A man killed after a pursuit by a Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer in Baltimore County this weekend was identified by the state Attorney General’s Office on Monday.

The AG’s Independent Investigations Division identified the victim as 26-year-old Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore.

The agency also identified the officer involved in the pursuit as Theodore Jeremenko of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department, a 10-year-veteran of the department.

The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that Jeremenko had seen Ginyard commit a traffic violation at Conway Street and Interstate 395 in downtown Baltimore, and followed him onto Interstate 95, where he attempted to stop the vehicle. Ginyard was speeding, and weaving out of traffic, the office said.

Jeremenko followed Ginyard onto Interstate 695, then down a Wilkens Avenue offramp, where Ginyard hit a median and was ejected from his car, the office said. Ginyard was pronounced dead at the scene.

The death is the first in the state to be investigated by the new unit in the Attorney General’s Office, which is now responsible for investigating all in-custody deaths as part of a large legislative package of police reforms passed in General Assembly earlier this year. Dana Mulhauser, who founded a similar investigative unit in St. Louis, Missouri, heads the new division.