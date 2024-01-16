Maryland Attorney General’s Office identifies man who died after encounter with Baltimore County Police, names four officers

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office on Tuesday identified the man who died at a hospital last week after Baltimore County officers detained him as 41-year-old Craig Cousin.

The attorney general’s office identified the officers involved as Officers Cantrell, with four years of service with the agency; Officer Folderauer, with five years of service; Officer Eskins, with 12 years; and Officer Marsh, who has “a total of seven years of law enforcement experience.”

The county officers’ union agreement prevents the department from releasing officers’ full names after police shootings or in-custody deaths. A county salary database lists officers with corresponding names and years with the agency as Donald Cantrell, David Folderauer Jr., Alex Eskins and James Marsh.

The police department’s Internal Affairs Section previously investigated Folderauer for alleged violations of the department’s use-of-force policy. In one case, in which he hit a man in the head with a flashlight in 2021, the Baltimore County attorney dismissed the administrative charge after Folderauer appealed his punishment. A Baltimore County Police trial board ruled in May 2023 that Folderauer had not violated department policy in a separate incident when he struck a man 15 to 20 times in the head in 2020.

Police encountered Cousin, a resident of Pikesville, on Jan. 10 after they received a call for a “suspicious person” near Rosewood Lane and Reisterstown Road in Owings Mills at about 11 p.m.

Officers found Cousin partially clothed near the shattered drive-thru window of a restaurant, where he was bleeding and “acting erratically,” according to a news release from the attorney general’s office. Police handcuffed him and applied leg restraints, then called medics and administered Narcan, an overdose-reversing drug. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. An officer was also taken to a hospital for evaluation, the attorney general’s office said.

The office’s Independent Investigations Unit is investigating Cousin’s death, as well as the Jan. 9 fatal police shooting of a 29-year-old man in Pikesville. Authorities said Sha-Kim Akil Webley pointed a gun at officers at a gas station on Reisterstown Road before police fired at him.