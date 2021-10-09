Maryland attorney general’s office investigating fatal crash on I-695 involving police

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office is investigating a fatal crash early Saturday on Interstate 695 following a high-speed chase that began when officers with the Maryland Transportation Authority observed a traffic violation.

A 26-year-old African American man was killed in the crash, according to a news release issued by the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

The release said the collision occurred at around 2:46 a.m. after a squad attempted to pull over a silver Monte Carlo near I-395 and Conway Street. The officer followed the Monte Carlo south onto Interstate 85.

“The officer observed the vehicle being driven above the posted speed limit and weaving in and out of lanes,” the release said.

Fearing that the driver may have been impaired by alcohol, drugs or from some other cause, the officer gave pursuit. The Monte Carlo exited onto Interstate 695 and attempted to exit onto Wilkens Avenue, the release said. The driver lost control on the exit ramp, crossed Wilkens Avenue and struck the median strip. The driver was ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

The officer gave first aid to the man until paramedics arrived, the release said.

This is the first time that the state Attorney General’s Office has assisted in a crash investigation, the result of a new state law that took effect Oct. 1.

The law created an independent unit to investigate the deaths of civilians at the hands of law enforcement officers in Maryland. It is part of a landmark police reform package the Maryland General Assembly passed earlier this year.

The officer’s dashboard camera and microphone were active during the incident, the release said, adding that in general, investigators aim to release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident.

The crash is also being jointly investigated by the Maryland State Police.