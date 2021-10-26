Maryland Attorney General’s Office releases dashcam video of deadly police chase in Baltimore County

The Maryland Attorney General’s Office released 10 minutes of dash camera footage from a Maryland Transportation Authority Police officer’s chase that began in Baltimore City and ended when the suspect crashed his vehicle and died in Baltimore County.

The Independent Investigations Division of the Maryland Attorney General’s Office, which now handles all deadly use-of-force incidents by police officers across the state, has already identified the victim in the Oct. 9 crash as 26-year-old Jawuan James Ginyard of Baltimore. Investigators have identified the officer involved in the pursuit as Theodore Jeremenko, a 10-year veteran of the Maryland Transportation Authority Police Department.

The 10 minutes of video released Tuesday show the officer following Ginyard, driving a Monte Carlo, onto Interstate 95 south. The Attorney General’s Office said in a statement that Jeremenko had seen Ginyard commit a traffic violation at Conway Street and Interstate 395 in downtown Baltimore, and followed him onto I-95.

The video shows Ginyard’s vehicle speeding and weaving in and out of traffic lanes. At an off ramp onto Interstate 695, the video shows the officer attempt to pull the car over and walk up to to the driver’s side of the car, but the car pulls away as the officer approached. Ginyard drove away, onto I-695.

The officer follows, “out of concern that the driver was impaired,” the Attorney General’s Office said in a statement Tuesday. The car then exits I-695 at Wilkens Avenue “at a high rate of speed,” the statement said.

“Ginyard lost control of the vehicle on the exit ramp, hit the median, and was ejected from the vehicle,” the statement said.

“Hey,” the officer can be heard yelling in the video. Then, the officer is heard saying “he got ejected.”

Other police vehicles arrive, and Officer Jeremenko is heard saying that Ginyard is “breathing randomly, lost a lot of blood.”

The AG’s Office said Tuesday that it “will generally release body camera footage or dashboard camera footage within 14 days of an incident.”

Ginyard’s death is the first to be investigated by the new unit created by legislation passed by the Maryland General Assembly this year, as part of broader police reforms.