Maryland’s attorney grievance commission moves to suspend Ken Ravenell’s law license after his federal conviction

The state attorney disciplinary commission has moved to suspend the law license of prominent Baltimore attorney Kenneth Ravenell following his federal conviction last month for laundering money for a drug organization.

The Attorney Grievance Commission filed with the state’s highest court a petition for discipline and request for immediate suspension of Ravenell’s law license, saying the conviction triggers a violation of the Maryland Lawyers’ Rules of Professional Conduct.

Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty signed an order Wednesday giving Ravenell 15 days to argue why he should not immediately be suspended from practicing law.

Ravenell, regarded as one of the most brilliant attorneys in Maryland, was charged by federal authorities with racketeering, drug conspiracy and money laundering for allegedly helping direct the operation of marijuana boss and nightclub impresario Richard Byrd. Byrd, who is serving 26 years in prison, testified against Ravenell, as did other members of his organization.

The jury acquitted Ravenell of the drug conspiracy counts but convicted him of money laundering, and he faces the possibility of years in prison at sentencing in May. His lawyers signaled they would appeal the conviction, and on Monday were granted additional time to ask for a new trial.

Also this week, federal prosecutors filed a sealed motion on Byrd’s behalf related to his assistance in the case. Prosecutors said at the trial that they would ask for a sentence reduction in exchange for Byrd’s cooperation.

Though the motion is sealed, the motion to seal cites that the document relates to a Rule 35(b) motion, under which prosecutors can move to ask a court to reduce someone’s original sentence if the person provided “substantial assistance in investigating or prosecuting another person.”

Byrd’s attorney, Michael Sklaire, also filed a motion under seal on Monday, records show.

Ravenell was charged along with his own one-time attorney, Joshua Treem, who was acquitted of obstruction of justice charges. It’s unclear whether Treem could still face punishment from the grievance commission related to the case.