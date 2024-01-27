Maryland brothers charged in alleged lottery scheme that netted $3.5 million

Prosecutors say that the Henry brothers contacted people by mail and over the phone and convinced them they won millions of dollars in a lottery or sweepstakes.

A federal grand jury has indicted two Maryland brothers after prosecutors say they ran a three-year scheme that involved telling people they won the lottery.

Dwayne and Wayne Henry of Landover Hills were indicted on a charge of mail fraud conspiracy, the U.S. Attorney for Maryland said in a news release.

Prosecutors say that the Henrys and their associates would tell unsuspecting people that they had won millions of dollars, but that they would need to send money in advance to cover taxes and fees before they could collect their winnings.

"As a result of the scheme, the victims sent more than $3.5 million to the defendants and other conspirators based on false pretenses, representations, and promises involving false lottery or sweepstakes winnings," according to the indictment.

Gerald Ruter, Dwayne Henry's attorney, did not immediately respond to USA TODAY's request for comment on Friday evening. It's unclear whether Wayne Henry has a different attorney or is also represented by Ruter.

If convicted, the brothers face up to 20 years in prison.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Maryland brothers charged in alleged $3.5 million lottery scheme