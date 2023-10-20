Maryland circuit court judge fatally shot in own driveway, authorities say

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) – A Maryland circuit court judge was shot and killed at his home Thursday night, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said deputies responded to a Hagerstown residence around 8 p.m. Thursday after reports of a shooting.

Deputies found Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, in the driveway of his home with apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Authorities said they were searching for suspects.

State troopers were deployed overnight as a precaution to protect judges who live in Washington County, Maryland State Police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020. The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in 1997 and then became a circuit court law clerk in Washington County.

In Maryland, circuit courts in each county handle serious criminal and civil cases, including many that are appealed from the lower-level district courts, according to the state courts website.

Hagerstown, a city of nearly 44,000, is located about 75 miles northwest of Baltimore near the state lines of West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

