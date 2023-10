Maryland circuit court judge fatally shot in driveway of his own home

A circuit court judge was fatally shot in the driveway of his home in Maryland on Thursday night, police have said.

Circuit court judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52, was found with apparent gunshot wounds around 8pm, the Washington county sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Wilkinson was taken from the residence in Hagerstown, around 75 miles north-west of Baltimore, to Meritus medical center, where he died of his injuries, the sheriff’s office said. The sheriff’s office is investigating the fatal shooting.

State troopers were deployed overnight as a precaution to protect judges who live in Washington county, state police spokesperson Elena Russo said.

ADVERTISEMENT Advertisement

Wilkinson was sworn in as a circuit court judge in 2020 after being selected by Maryland’s Republican governor, Larry Hogan . The 1994 University of North Carolina graduate received his law degree from Emory University School of Law in Atlanta, Georgia, in 1997 and then became a circuit court law clerk in Washington county.

At his swearing-in, Wilkinson said he wanted to become a judge to serve the community, the Herald-Mail reported.

“It’s an honor and it’s humbling, and I’m happy to serve,” he said.

Wilkinson thanked retired judge Frederick Wright III for guiding his career. Wilkinson’s military family had moved around, but when Wright hired his mother as a law clerk in 1983, Hagerstown became his home.

The Herald-Mail said no arrests had been made by Friday morning. Wilkinson presided over some contentious cases. A press conference is expected later on Friday.

The Associated Press contributed reporting.