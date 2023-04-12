Maryland Constitution not specific on removal of a sheriff from office

Apr. 11—The Maryland Constitution is not specific on whether and how a sheriff can be removed from office.

The constitution doesn't explicitly outline how a Maryland sheriff can be removed from office, but a broad provision could be interpreted to allow for the impeachment of a sheriff, according to a Maryland attorney general opinion.

Last week, Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins, 66, was federally indicted and accused of conspiring with a local firearms dealer and making false statements to illegally acquire machine guns.

The dealer, Robert Justin Krop, 36, was indicted on the same charges, and was additionally charged with illegal possession of machine guns.

Jenkins' first scheduled hearing in federal court will be Wednesday. Krop's first scheduled appearance in court is on Thursday.

Jenkins has previously said he would not resign or take any type of leave pending the investigation.

In an interview on Tuesday, former Maryland Attorney General Brian Frosh said it would likely be difficult for the Maryland General Assembly to impeach Jenkins prior to a conviction. Impeachment for any Maryland official isn't common, he said.

"It has not come up very often in 200 however many years, and I think we can hope that it doesn't come up very much in the next couple of 100," he said.

Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett urged Jenkins on Friday to take an administrative leave of absence, saying Jenkins should follow what would be expected of his deputies if they were charged.

When asked last week if she had a comment about the indictment, Frederick County Executive Jessica Fitzwater said only that the council plays no role in operations of the sheriff's office.

The position of sheriff is defined in the state's constitution.

However, the state constitution doesn't offer much when it comes to removing a sheriff from office.

Currently, the Constitution says in Article 15, Section 2, that any elected official of the state, a Maryland county or Maryland municipality convicted while in office "shall be suspended" from their office without pay or benefits. This applies if they are found guilty of a felony or a misdemeanor related to the officials' public duties and involves "moral turpitude" for which a penalty may be incarceration, the constitution says.

The constitution refers specifically to the possibility of impeachment for a governor, a lieutenant governor, a treasurer and members of the legislature. The constitution does not specifically mention a sheriff in connection with impeachment.

There is a broad impeachment clause in Article 3, Section 26, which says,"The House of Delegates shall have the sole power of impeachment in all cases; but a majority of all the members elected must concur in the impeachment."

A 1973 Maryland attorney general's opinion says the broader impeachment provision could be interpreted as applicable to the sheriff, if the House of Delegates got the two-thirds majority to impeach.

The opinion was issued in response to a request from the Frederick County Board of County Commissioners, which wanted to know if the Constitution granted the governor the power to remove or suspend the Frederick County sheriff at the time. The commissioners asked then-Gov. Marvin Mandel, who asked the attorney general's office for an opinion.

The sheriff, Richard O. Baumgartner, was convicted in a Montgomery County Circuit Court on charges of embezzlement, malfeasance of office and false pretenses.

One of the charges was related to a pistol and ammunition Baumgartner purchased from a Jefferson gun dealer, according to a summary of the case. Baumgartner billed the purchase to the county coffers, then sold the pistol to a U.S. Army captain who was working for the sheriff's office, who paid for the pistol in cash.

The opinion says a sheriff could be impeached under the broader provision.

"Hence, a Maryland Sheriff, as a constitutional officer, may well be subject to removal by way of impeachment by the General Assembly," it reads. A sheriff may also be impeached by the General Assembly on the grounds of a sheriff's conviction of crimes committed while in office, the opinion says.

The opinion says the governor does not have the power to remove a sheriff. A governor, however, appoints a new sheriff if there is a vacancy "by death, resignation, refusal to serve, or neglect to qualify or give bond, or by disqualification or removal from the County or City ...."

