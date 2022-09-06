Maryland county implements curfew for under 17s after spate of shootings

After a spate of shootings involving teenagers, the authorities in Prince George’s County, Maryland, have implemented a curfew for anyone under 17.

Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks announced the curfew for teenagers, aimed at keeping them off the streets at night, on Monday.

The announcement came after a deadly weekend in which at least four people were killed by gun violence in the county. According to NBC4, August was the county’s deadliest month in at least 13 years — there were 24 homicides or about a third of the total homicides committed so far — in 2022.

“The violence that we’re seeing in our community should not be tolerated,” Prince George’s County police chief Malik Aziz said.

He added: “We have to have accountability from parents; we have to have accountability in the system.”

The curfew will commence on 9 September and last for at least 30 days, according to the announcement.

The curfew requires teens under 17 to be off the streets between 10 pm and 5am Sunday through Thursday, and between 11:59pm and 5am on Fridays and Saturdays.

Under the existing Maryland law, curfew is allowed.

Meanwhile, Ms Alsobrooks said that there were an “eye-popping” 430 arrests of juveniles this year — nearly double the number last year.

NEW: Prince George's County crime data analyzed by News4 shows more homicides occurred in the county in August than any month in at least 13 years. No month since January 2009 saw anything close to last month's 24 homicides @nbcwashington pic.twitter.com/BaPNye8O1P — Tom Lynch (@TomLynch_) September 4, 2022

She said: “At this point, these kids don’t just need a hug, they need to be held accountable. I know it’s not a popular thing to say, but it’s a fair question: Where are their parents? Where are the aunties, where are the uncles and other family members who are responsible for them?”

In 1995, a similar youth curfew was enforced by the country officials. Ms Alsobrooks said that the current homicide rate warrants bringing it back. “But the truth of the matter is, we are still seeing concerning levels of crime,” she said, including an increase in carjackings often carried out by what she called “armed and dangerous children.”