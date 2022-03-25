Maryland Court of Appeals rules congressional map unconstitutional

ANNAPOLIS — The Maryland Court of Appeals on Friday afternoon tossed the congressional map approved by the Democratic-controlled General Assembly in December.

The map immediate faced backlash from Republican officials across the state — leading some officials, including Del. Neil Parrott, R-Washington, to take legal action.

A lawsuit was filed by Judicial Watch, a conservative Washington-based foundation, in late December. Parrott is one of 12 plaintiffs in the case, and the only one from Western Maryland.

In the Szeliga v. Lamone case, the Court of Appeals favored the plaintiffs. Parrott told The Herald-Mail in a telephone interview Friday afternoon that the court's decision is a "groundbreaking decision."

The Maryland House of Delegates gathers in Annapolis, Md., for the first day of a special session on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, to take up a proposed new congressional map, as well as to vote to override vetoes by Gov. Larry Hogan from the last legislative session. On Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, the Maryland General Assembly approved new boundaries for its 188 seats.

Judge Lynne Battaglia issued the ruling after a hearing last week in which Republican lawmakers contended the congressional map approved by the General Assembly violates the Constitution by drawing districts that favor Democrats, who control the legislature.

More on Local Politics: Hagerstown councilman, former mayor throws his hat in the county commissioner race

More on Local News: During the COVID-19 pandemic, this Maryland hospital chaplain lost hope

"It's going to be helping Marylanders, literally, for decades to come," Parrott said. "This is a huge change. And the judge declared that the current map is unconstitutional based on the fact that it is not compact and it did not respect political boundaries or geographical boundaries."

In the 94-page ruling, Battaglia wrote: "The limitation of the undue extension of power by any branch of government must be exercised to ensure that the will of the people is heard, no matter under which political placard those governing reside. The 2021 Congressional Plan is unconstitutional, and subverts that will of those governed."

The judge added that she was entering a judgment in favor of the plaintiffs to reject the map and "permanently enjoining its operation, and giving the General Assembly an opportunity to develop (a) new Congressional Plan that is constitutional."

Story continues

An appeal by the state is almost certain. Raquel Coombs, a spokeswoman for the attorney general, said the office is reviewing the decision.

The case filed by Judicial Watch was jointly filed with a case filed by Fair Maps Maryland. Doug Mayer, a spokesman for Fair Maps Maryland, praised the ruling.

"Judge Battaglia's ruling confirms what we have all known for years — Maryland is ground zero for gerrymandering, our districts and political reality reek of it, and there is abundant proof that it is occurring," Mayer said in a news release. "Marylanders have been fighting for free and fair elections for decades and for the first time in our state's shameful history of gerrymandering, we are at the precipice of ending it."

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Court rules Maryland congressional district map unconstitutional