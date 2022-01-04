🌱 Maryland Day Events Announced + County Releases 200K Test Kits

Hi there, people of Anne Arundel County! It's me again, Jacob Baumgart, your host of the Annapolis Daily.

First, upcoming weather:

Tuesday: Sunshine and some clouds. High: 34 Low: 31.

Wednesday: Cloudy. High: 45 Low: 37.

County Executive Pittman, Department of Health Announce Distribution Plan for 200,000 Rapid At-Home COVID Tests (Anne Arundel County) Maryland Day Weekend Will Be Here Soon Enough. Here's What's Happening (Eye On Annapolis) Annapolis Maritime Museum & Park: 2022 Virtual Winter Lecture Series (Eye On Annapolis) Annapolis Area Pets Who Need A Home: More (Annapolis Patch) Bob Cawood on running: Annapolis Striders host annual 'Anniversary Run' | COMMENTARY (Capital Gazette)

Visit Annapolis: "The sun is shining and the gorgeous photo ops just keep coming! 📸 LJ Urie Photography #snowday #historicannapolis #visitannapolis #visitmaryland #blueskies #statehouse #annapolis #landscapephotography #cityscape #travel #travelgram #get..." (Facebook)

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS): "Board of Education's Jan. 4 budget hearing at Old Mill High School has been moved to 6 p.m. on Jan. 13. More details tomorrow." (Facebook)

Anne Arundel Community College: "Campus looks like a winter wonderland. ❄️ Thanks to AACC Public Safety & Police for the photos and to all the essential employees working on campus rain, shine or snow!" (Facebook)

Anne Arundel County Public Schools (AACPS): "Board of Education FY2023 budget hearings set for Jan. 6, 13 https://aacpsschools.org/pressr/?p=7126" (Facebook)

Chesapeake Bay Field Office: "Chessie was first spotted off of Kent Island MD and made a long trek up to Rhode Island . That was many years ago that a Chesapeake Bay Field Office biologist followed the wayward manatee. Manatees still need our support and protection t..." (Facebook)

Wednesday, January 5



Tai Chi for Health (try your first class for free!) (9:00 AM)

Board Meeting - Public Session - Anne Arundel County Public Schools (12:00 PM)

Tai Chi for Health (try your first class for free!) (January 5)

Paint Night Social - Sparkly Sky (January 8)

7th Annual No One Can Survive Alone Concert for Bald Ballerina (January 9)

