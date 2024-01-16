Maryland embraces eclectic hobbies for 2024: Here are the top three favorites

It's a new year, which means now is the perfect time to explore some new hobbies.

According to a search analysis by Modest Fish, Americans are turning towards eclectic hobbies now more than ever before, with searches for unique activities such as aquarium keeping, home brewing, beekeeping, mushroom cultivation, metal detecting, astrophotography and model railroading climbing the charts.

"As we step into 2024, we're seeing a remarkable shift towards alternative hobbies that reflect a blend of creativity, sustainability and technology. People are embracing pastimes that reconnect them with nature, enhance their skills and bring joy through hands-on engagement," said Katherine Morgan of Modest Fish.

To gauge shifting trends in hobbies for the New Year, Modest Fish carried out a survey of 3,000 respondents to discover which hobbies people would most like to adopt throughout 2024.

Check out Marylanders' top three favorite hobbies for the New Year ahead.

1. Aquascaping

According to ModestFish.com, Marylanders' favorite hobby for 2024 is underwater gardening, or aquascaping.

Aquascaping or aquarium keeping involves creating and maintaining an aquatic environment for various types of fish and aquatic plants. Enthusiasts dedicate time and resources to setting up aquariums that replicate natural habitats, ensuring the right balance of water temperature, pH levels, and cleanliness according to the Modest Fish study.

This hobby requires knowledge of the biological and chemical processes to keep the aquatic ecosystem thriving. Aquascaping is the art and craft of arranging aquatic plants, as well as rocks, stones, cavework or driftwood, in an aesthetically pleasing manner in order to create a unique underwater scene within an aquarium, the study stated.

2. Beekeeping

In this Aug. 7, 2019, photo, a beekeeper holds a frame of honeybees as she instructs veterans at the VA's beehives in Manchester, N.H. The annual survey released Monday, June 22, 2020, of U.S. beekeepers found that honeybee colonies are doing better after a bad year. Monday's survey found winter losses were lower than normal, the second smallest in 14 years of records. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola) ORG XMIT: NY603

The second most popular hobby Marylanders intend on pursuing in 2024 is beekeeping.

Beekeeping involves the care and management of honeybee colonies, often in man-made hives. It allows hobbyists to play a direct role in supporting the health and productivity of these essential pollinators, the study stated.

The history of beekeeping is long, and the process of inspecting hives, managing bee health and harvesting honey provides a hands-on experience that is both educational and therapeutic, according to Modest Fish.

3. Falconry

Founder of Falcon Quest Glen Kansanback holds Boo the Eurasian eagle-owl during a demonstration off Madeline Drive in Augusta, Ga., on Monday, July 17, 2023.

Finally, Marylanders' third favorite hobby for 2024 is falconry.

According to the study, falconry is the art and sport of training birds of prey, particularly falcons, hawks, and eagles, to hunt wild animals in their natural habitat. This ancient practice dates back thousands of years and has been revered as a symbol of nobility and tradition across many cultures.

In falconry, the falconer develops a close bond and partnership with the bird. The process involves training the bird to respond to commands, often using a lure or bait, and to later return to the falconer after hunting, reported Modest Fish.

Take a look at Modest Fish's new interactive map, which accompanies its in-depth survey, to discover which eclectic hobbies people throughout the United States are interested in exploring in 2024.

