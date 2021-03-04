Maryland Fire Destroys 20 Classic Cars

Steven Symes
·2 min read

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

This is a truly sad story…

A garage fire in Bushwood, Maryland consumed 20 classic cars, devastating a family who was already in mourning. It broke out in the middle of the night on February 19 with volunteer firefighters responding about 3 am to fight the blaze. When it was finally contained, an estimated $750,000 worth of vehicles were destroyed along with $250,000 in structural damage.

See shocking photos of vandalized dream cars here.

In a public Facebook post, Rick Mattingly talks about his late grandfather, the owner of the vehicles. He stated that seeing the aftermath of the fire at his grandfather’s garage, which “took everything” was “almost as bad as going to his funeral.” He and other family members had plans to keep taking the cars to shows his grandfather enjoyed, but all that is no more.

photo credit: Facebook
photo credit: Facebook

The car collection ran the range from a classic Mack truck to a Volkswagen Beetle convertible. The man wasn’t a brand loyalist, having cars from Chevrolet, Mercury, Cadillac, Ford, Buick, and others in his collection. Photos of the cars before the fire and photos of the aftermath are stark contrasts.

While this certainly is a tragic situation, parts of the vehicles might be salvageable. There’s no indication in a local report what the family or whomever the executor of the estate plans to do with them.

The State Fire Marshal’s Office is still investigating what caused the fire

While certainly sad, there is a lesson to be learned from this and other garage fires. If you own classic cars, work on your vehicles, or are the least bit concerned about fire risk at your own home, it’s wise to invest in an automatic fire suppression system for your garage. While not cheap, they’re certainly worth avoiding serious damage or possible loss of life. In this instance, such a system would’ve prevented the estimated $1 million in property damage, not to mention the loss of vehicles with high sentimental value for the family.

Source: WUSA9

Sign up for the Motorious Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Recommended Stories

  • Fergus, the Irish Wolfhound Lost After Car Accident, Returns Home

    Scared and confused after a car crash, the 200-pound lovable furball was lost for days before being reunited with his adoring family.

  • Elegant Cougar Brought To Life By The Ringbrothers

    The custom car builders impress once again!

  • Nissan will retrofit a 2021 Rogue safety fix after 2-star crash rating

    The redesigned 2021 Nissan Rogue scored a two-star crash test rating in the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration's front passenger-side crash test. Now, Nissan is going to offer a fix, as reported by Roadshow. Roadshow obtained a copy of Nissan’s statement, and the text is below.

  • Fewer first dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments this week.

    A truck driver was killed early Thursday in a rollover crash.

  • Hyundai profit hit after electric car recall, but LG Chem seen bearing bulk of costs

    A large global recall of electric vehicles has led Hyundai Motor Co to sharply revise down fourth-quarter operating profit, although reports said battery maker LG Chem Ltd would bear the bulk of the costs. LG will assume 70% of the estimated $900 million costs to replace battery systems in some 82,000 electric vehicles globally, according to Yonhap news agency and other South Korean media. But Cho Hyun-ryul, an analyst at Samsung Securities, said he estimated LG's burden was slightly lower at 62% of the costs.

  • 2022 Honda Civic Hatchback Spied Looking Sleek

    The attractive new Civic, previewed in prototype form, will arrive in the spring as a sedan. Hatchback, Si, and Type R models will follow.

  • IndyCar Series 2021 broadcast schedule on NBC: Times, TV channels, stream info, tracks

    A record nine races will be on the NBC network in the 2021 NTT IndyCar Series broadcast schedule that was released for the 17-race season.

  • South Carolina Man Steals 4 Classic Cars

    This has a bitter-sweet ending…

  • ‘Love Island’ Set for Summer Return as ITV Announces New Shows, Royal Programming

    After the coronavirus pandemic caused the cancellation of popular dating reality show “Love Island” last summer, the show is confirmed to return to U.K. broadcaster ITV for this summer season. The last season of “Love Island” that aired was a winter version filmed in South Africa. ITV also revealed several scripted series that are in […]

  • Dodge Challenger Ute Should Be A Crime

    Enough with ruining modern muscle cars…

  • 23-year-old golf pro threatened to shoot sorority members at NC college, police say

    He’s been charged with communicating a threat of mass violence on educational property.

  • Some Owners Say Their New 2021 Ford F-150 Pickups Are Rusting Underneath

    Underbody parts on some customers' brand-new trucks have arrived already rusty, and they're not happy. Ford says the problem has no impact on performance or part life.

  • Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivers 1st opinion

    Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett delivered her first opinion Thursday, ruling against an environmental group that had sought access to government records. President Donald Trump's third nominee wrote for a 7-2 court that certain draft documents do not have to be disclosed under the federal Freedom of Information Act. The case was the first one Barrett heard after joining the court in late October, and it took four months for the 11-page opinion to be released.

  • Girl Injured in Super Bowl Coach Crash Is Unable to Walk, Lawyer Says

    Another heartbreaking update about the little girl injured in the February 4 car crash with former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid just before the Super Bowl: Ariel Young likely has permanent brain damage, her family’s lawyer, Tom Porto, says. The 5-year-old was sitting in the back seat of a car parked on the […]

  • Love Island to return this summer, ITV confirms

    The broadcaster announces the dating show will return this summer, but doesn't confirm the location.

  • America's Most Prized Leftovers: COVID Vaccines

    After weeks of waiting, Judy Franke’s vaccine breakthrough came when her phone rang at 8 p.m. one freezing February night. There were rumors of extra doses at the Minneapolis convention center. Franke, 73, had an hour to get there. No guarantees. “I called my daughter and she said, ‘I’m putting my boots on right now,’” said Franke, a retired teacher with a weakened immune system. “You need to go find the vaccine because the vaccine’s not going to find you.” The clamor for hard-to-get COVID-19 vaccines has created armies of anxious Americans who have resorted to hunting for leftovers on the fringes of the country’s patchwork vaccination system. Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times They haunt pharmacies at the end of the day in search of an extra, expiring dose. They drive from clinic to clinic hoping that someone was a no-show to their appointment. They cold-call pharmacies like eager telemarketers: Any extras today? Maybe tomorrow? Some pharmacists have even given them a nickname: Vaccine lurkers. Even with inoculation rates accelerating and new vaccines entering the market, finding a shot remains out of reach for many, nearly three months into the country’s vaccination campaign. Websites crash. Appointments are scarce. Severe weather like last month’s winter storms can wreak havoc on shipments. Many Americans have been left feeling like they are on their own. “There are people who feel desperate, and this is what they end up doing,” said Dr. Ashish K. Jha, dean of the Brown University School of Public Health. “It’s ridiculous. It’s wholly unnecessary. There should be a way to do this that does not require us going down this path.” The leftover shots exist because the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have a limited life span once they are thawed and mixed. When no-shows or miscalculations leave pharmacies and clinics with extras, they have mere hours to use the vaccines or risk having to throw them away. And so, tens of thousands of people have banded together on social media groups under one mantra: Better in an arm than in the trash. They trade tips about which Walmarts have extra doses. They report on whether besieged pharmacies are even answering the phone. They speculate about whether a looming blizzard might keep enough people home to free up a slot. In Denver, suburban teachers stampeded a mass-vaccination site after they got an email saying they had an hour to claim 200 unused doses. In Massachusetts, hourslong lines wrapped around a DoubleTree Hotel after reports of extras ping-ponged across social media. “It’s like buying Bruce Springsteen tickets,” said Maura Caldwell, who started a Minneapolis Vaccine Hunter Facebook group to help people navigate the search for appointments. The group now has 20,000 members. “It’s not easy. You can’t just sign up.” Thousands of doses have already gone to waste because of power failures, paperwork mix-ups and a shifting jumble of state and local guidelines about what to do with leftovers. Earlier this year, health officials in California and New York state loosened their rules for who could be vaccinated when vaccines are about to expire. Other health workers have distributed leftovers on their own. In Oregon, a vaccination team stranded on a snowbound highway went from car to car offering doses that would go bad in six hours. A doctor in Houston received national attention after he was fired for racing to inoculate 10 people — including his wife — before his vial of extra doses expired. The pace of vaccinations has picked up to about 1.9 million doses per day, with more due as the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine rolls out. But health experts said the scavenger hunt for leftovers highlights the persistent disparities in America’s vaccination rollout, where access to lifesaving medicine can hinge on computer savvy, personal connections and a person’s ability to drop everything to snag an expiring dose. In Dallas, Kimberly White-Agent said she had struggled to find appointments for her brother and 83-year-old stepfather, even after city and federal officials opened a mass-vaccination site to serve their largely Black neighborhood. She resorted to putting them on wait lists and hoping an extra slot opened up. “It’s like a mirage,” she said. Some of the leftover chasers are not yet eligible to sign up for appointments. Others are old enough or sick enough to qualify, but said that overloaded vaccination websites and endless hold lines convinced them to abandon the official channels and search for themselves. Gunnar Esiason, 29, has cystic fibrosis and said he was not about to wait until his New Hampshire vaccine appointment rolled around on April 21. So he started showing up at Walgreens pharmacies and state-run vaccination sites — wherever there was a whiff of an extra vaccine, until he got a tip that a Dartmouth medical center had a few extras. “I knew I was going to a lot of ‘No’s,’” he said. “All I needed was one ‘Yes.’” In Minnesota, Franke signed up for eight different vaccine lists managed by doctors, Walgreens, Walmart, even a state lottery, but said nobody called. Then last month, she got a tip that the mass-vaccination site at the convention center might have some extras. There were about 20 other people already milling around in the lobby when Franke arrived, she said, and a health worker quickly emerged to inform them there were no leftovers. But many in the crowd stuck around, and after a half-hour, the vaccination team allowed people 65 and older, teachers and emergency responders to get their shots. Franke lined up and said she cried with relief on the car ride home to the suburbs. Ashok Shah, 77, a retired internal-medicine physician in Poughkeepsie, New York, tried to sign up. But failed again and again. Shah said he and his 79-year-old wife spent weeks languishing on their county’s official vaccination lists. He would search fruitlessly for online appointments in the middle of the night, and put himself on informal wait lists kept by nearby pharmacies. When it became clear there would be little progress, “We had to go looking,” he said. In early February, with 6 inches of fresh snow on the ground and a nearly impassable mound plowed into the base of his driveway, he said a Rite Aid called with the news that they had one spare dose. “I said, I’ll take it,” said Shah, who got his second dose Tuesday. “Come rain, come shine, come snow, I’ll be there.” But leftovers are getting harder and harder to find. More people are looking, and the extras are dwindling as pharmacies and public-health agencies get better at matching each day’s available vials with their list of appointments. Vaccine teams in Fairfax County, Virginia, fill up individual syringes from a shared supply of vaccines to make sure they are not cracking open new vials at the end of the day. Several cities have created special leftover lists to offer doses to police officers, teachers or older people. Columbus, Ohio, said its “no waste” list of 250 people is full. At Discount Drug Mart, a chain of 76 pharmacies in Ohio, the vaccination teams add up their doses against no-shows throughout the day, and start reaching out early to the 25 people who are on their rolling standby lists. Rarely, someone waiting in the parking lot at 9 p.m. or calling on a whim may land a vaccine. “It’s a priority to never waste a dose,” said Jason Briscoe, the company’s director of pharmacy operations. Often, the hunt just amounts to days of frustration. Sara Stoltz has spent days driving around Dallas trying to get a leftover dose for her 64-year-old mother. They get turned away from pharmacies whose wait lists are already full at 200 people deep. They stop at every Walmart they can, only to learn that nobody missed an appointment. “I keep hearing rumors,” Stoltz said, with no dose behind them. “It’s like one of those urban myths.” This article originally appeared in The New York Times. © 2021 The New York Times Company

  • Balloons bring smiles to seniors missing their families during pandemic

    Balloons are lifting spirits, keeping happy emotions afloat for seniors in Maryland.

  • Samsung considers four U.S. sites for chip plant

    Samsung is looking at four sites in the U.S. for a new $17 billion chip plant.Documents filed with Texas state officials showed two locations in Arizona, one in New York, and another in Austin, Texas are being looked at.The tech giant's new plant would produce devices for Samsung's chip contract manufacturing business, with 1,800 new jobs promised. The documents also showed how Samsung wants tax benefits from the potential sites. It's aiming for a combined tax reduction of almost $1.5 billion over 20 years from Travis County in Texas and the city of Austin.That is up from the near $806 million previously reported.The documents said both Arizona and New York were offering property tax abatement with - quote - 'significant grants' to fund infrastructure improvement.Speaking to Reuters Wednesday (March 3), Samsung said it was considering a number of possibilities in terms of expansion.

  • I flew business class for 9 hours, and it made me wish I saved my money and bought an economy ticket

    The writer reviewed how safe she felt, which perks she got, and the food she had during an international British Airways flight from Texas to London.

  • Barrett authors first U.S. Supreme Court ruling, a loss for environmentalists

    Conservative Justice Amy Coney Barrett on Thursday authored her first ruling since joining the U.S. Supreme Court in October as the court handed a defeat to an environmental group seeking access to government documents. In the 7-2 ruling, the justices sided with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, thwarting an effort by the Sierra Club to obtain documents concerning a regulation finalized in 2014 relating to power plants. Barrett and the court's other five conservative justices were joined by liberal Justice Elena Kagan in the majority, with liberals Justices Stephen Breyer and Sonia Sotomayor in dissent.