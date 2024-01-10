Maryland General Assembly session starts this week. Here’s five things to know.

The 446th session of the Maryland General Assembly is scheduled to commence on Wednesday. Already over 500 bills have been filed between the House of Delegates and the state Senate, with more expected to follow.

Here are five things to know as the scheduled 90-day session starts.

1. Lawmakers have been working for months already

Despite only being in Annapolis for a legislative period that spans parts of four months, the elected officials, who work jobs ranging from salespeople and small business owners to farmers and accountants, have been preparing for the 2024 legislative session for months.

Several committees held meetings during the interim period, some in Annapolis and others in places around the state or in the case of the Senate Education, Energy & the Environment Committee around the country. The committee with the broad portfolio visited PJM, the regional energy grid operator that provides electricity to approximately 65 million people in 13 Mid-Atlantic states and the District of Columbia, last year.

2. Energy issues and climate concerns often go hand in hand

Whether its offshore wind projects in the works for deployment miles the coast of Ocean City, solar panels on former farmland in Western Maryland, or the race towards clean cars proposed by Democratic Gov. Wes Moore at a press conference last year held in the central part of the state, the driving factor behind these developments is climate concerns and the need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions in order to slow a warming planet.

On the Eastern Shore, the problem became apparent at the annual crab and clam bake in Crisfield as nuisance flooding rose up to greet many of the state’s politicians, including governor and lieutenant governor, in late September. Annapolis, which has not been free of flooding of its own, is the locale where work may happen to alleviate some of these issues. At the same time, as one Education, Energy & the Environment committee member said last month about energy: “We need to ensure that we have reliability.”

3. Moore announces several public safety bills on the eve of the session.

At a press conference at the State House on Tuesday, the eve of the legislative session, Moore called public safety “our administration’s top priority.” To that end, he announced three bills on the topic, including the Victims Compensation Reform Act, the Growing Apprenticeships in Public Safety (GAPS) Act, and legislation to create a new center for firearm violence prevention and intervention, which has White House backing. (The text of the bills was not yet available on the General Assembly’s website as of noon Tuesday.)

State Sen. William Smith Jr., D-Montgomery, chair of the judicial proceedings committee, speaks at the lectern during an April 7, 2023 press conference in Annapolis, Maryland. In a December 2023 interview, Smith said he'd bring a bill back designed to shield judges' addresses.

The legislation from the governor is in addition to bills that General Assembly members from across the state have proposed on the topic, including one designed to protect members of the judiciary after a Maryland judge was killed outside his home last year.

4. Housing could be a topic that garners significant attention

While the governor announced three bills on public safety in January, in December, he said during a speech in Cambridge he would announce a package of housing bills. The state is at least 96,000 housing units short, according to the department’s secretary, former Salisbury Mayor Jake Day. And rental assistance in many jurisdictions has run out, contributing to a return in the state’s eviction numbers to pre-pandemic levels.

Gov. Wes Moore, a Democrat, stands at the lectern before signing an executive order on artificial intelligence in the State House in Annapolis on Jan. 8, 2024. As of Tuesday afternoon, he has not yet publicly announced the details of his housing package.

That legislation is yet to be formally unveiled by the governor, but reporting from Maryland’s USA TODAY Network indicated that bills to address what Day has called a “housing crisis” in the state may be on the way in an effort to help.

5. The rubber meets the road on transportation issues as decisions loom.

In January 2023, on the second day of his administration last year, with a largely federal pandemic aid-induced budget surplus, Moore pledged a half a billion dollars towards transportation. The majority of that sum was shifted towards education by the Maryland General Assembly’s upper chamber, leaving about a fifth of what Moore proposed.

Now, in January 2024, the state faces budget questions. After a legislatively mandated commission released its interim report this month on transportation revenue, the Legislature may be taking up the topic this session.

For transportation-related funding requests, ranging from asks for additions to an Eastern Shore airport to the widening an interstate highway in Western Maryland that received support from the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, there are decisions for elected officials ahead on how to move the state forward.

