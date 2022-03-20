Maryland, Georgia halt state gas taxes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Larry Hogan
    American politician


Maryland and Georgia on Friday temporarily halted their state gas taxes to provide some relief to Americans at the pump amid a spike in fuel prices.

Maryland became the first state to enact legislation suspending gas taxes, which saves residents 36.1 cents per gallon for gasoline and 36.85 cents per gallon for diesel when Gov. Larry Hogan (R) signed legislation to halt the surcharge for 30 days.

Hogan has also previously thrown his support behind legislation suspending automatic increases to the state's gas tax.

"This bipartisan action will provide some relief from the pain at the pump and it is possible because of the prudent fiscal steps we have taken, which have resulted in a record budget surplus," Hogan said in a statement. "This is, of course, not a cure-all, and market instability will continue to lead to fluctuations in prices, but we will continue to use every tool at our disposal to provide relief for Marylanders."

Hogan and top state legislators said last week that they were working toward 30-day gas tax suspension.

Georgia also temporarily suspended its gas tax on Friday, with the pause effective through the end of May.

"In the coming days, the suspension of the 29.1 cent tax on motor fuel and 32.6 cent tax on diesel will make its way to the consumer," Georgia Gov. Kemp (R), who is running for reelection this year, tweeted. "Though we can't fix everything Washington has broken, we're doing our part to lessen the impact on Georgians' wallets."

Governors and state legislatures in several other states are also considering moves to alleviate the impact for drivers as the U.S. sees gas prices reach new highs. The national average gas price was $4.262 per gallon on Saturday, with the country seeing that average reach a record high of $4.331 per gallon last week, according to data from AAA.

However, not all governors are in agreement over pausing the state gas taxes. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has signaled she is likely to veto legislation that would put 6-month pause on the state's 27.2 cents per gallon state gas tax, calling for a suspension of the federal gas tax instead.

Recommended Stories

  • Dozens of Ukraine supporters gather in Delray Beach to call for more government action

    Delray Beach City Commissioner Juli Casale spoke at the rally in Old School Square, calling for the U.S. to close the airspace over Ukraine.

  • Zelenskiy says Russia wages 'terror', Mariupol says thousands deported

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said Russia's siege of the port city of Mariupol was "a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come", while local authorities said thousands of residents there had been taken by force to Russia. "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the city council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday. Russian news agencies have said buses have carried several hundred people Moscow calls refugees from the strategic port on the Sea of Azov to Russia in recent days.

  • Work from home, car-pooling can help ease gas 'price pain': IEA

    Reducing speed limits on highways, working from home three days a week, and car sharing are ways to bring down demand for oil and keep a lid on gas prices, according to the International Energy Agency.

  • Ex-Va. officer, W.Va. lawmaker plead guilty in Capitol riot

    A former Virginia police officer pleaded guilty on Friday to storming the U.S. Capitol with another former officer who is scheduled to be tried next month on charges related to the riot. Former Rocky Mount, Virginia, police officer Jacob Fracker, who was fired by the town after his arrest, has agreed to cooperate with federal prosecutors, his attorney said. Derrick Evans was a Republican member of the House of Delegates but never served a day.

  • Read Apple's Latest Push To Activate Cellular Plans From Device

    Now the new Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) iPhone SE buyers choosing AT&T Inc (NYSE: T) or T-Mobile US Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) can enter the data and connect to their carrier when they power on the device, Bloomberg reports. The “on-device authentication” process will begin in stores on March 29 and will likely take the edge off the customer service by preventing activation server overload. Users can also purchase an iPhone SE in stores with Apple Card monthly installment plans without connecting it to a c

  • Kyiv residents adapt to monotonous routine in metro shelters

    With air raid sirens and the thump of explosions now a familiar night time sound to residents of Kyiv, increasing numbers have taken to sheltering in the city's deep underground metro stations, battling boredom as they wait for what comes next. Although Kyiv has so far been spared the intense bombardment seen in cities like Kharkiv or Mariupol, authorities say at least 60 civilians have been killed in the capital since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24. Pre-dawn explosions, audible across the city have become a routine part of life, with the debris from missile strikes wrecking dozens of residential buildings and making normal life impossible.

  • Is it OK to buy store-bought ravioli? Chefs say yes, if you dress them up with simple homemade sauces

    Is it OK to buy store-bought ravioli? Chefs say yes, if you know how to spice things up with a delicious and simple homemade pasta sauce.

  • McClanahan: Russia invasion reminds me of storm shelters and the Cuban Missile Crisis

    McClanahan: Russia invasion reminds me of storm shelters and the Cuban Missile Crisis

  • Longtime NFL Journalist John Clayton Dies At Age 67

    Nicknamed “The Professor,” Clayton covered football for decades, including 20 years at ESPN.

  • Carcinogenic chemical benzene found in hundreds of US personal care products

    Independent lab found the chemical in more than a quarter of items it tested – sometimes at levels considered ‘life threatening’ Toxic benzene has been found in antiperspirants, shampoos, sunscreens, hand sanitizers, and other products. Photograph: Niyi Fote/Zuma/Rex/Shutterstock Independent testing has found hundreds of popular personal care items in the US to be contaminated with benzene, a highly carcinogenic chemical, prompting several big brands to voluntarily recall dozens of products in r

  • Kremlin says technical glitch behind interrupted Putin speech at stadium

    Russian state television suddenly cut away from Putin hailing what Russia calls its special operation in Ukraine and the bravery of its soldiers, to show patriotic songs being played at the event instead. It later aired the full speech, which ended a few seconds after the cutaway with Putin leaving the stage as thousands of spectators waved Russian flags at the 80,000-capacity Luzhniki stadium. Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24 in an effort to degrade its southern neighbour’s military capabilities and root out people it called dangerous nationalists.

  • Ukraine's Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

    "Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory," the council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday. Russia's Defence Ministry said busses carrying people it called refugees from Mariupol began to arrive to Russia on Tuesday, Russian news agency RIA Novosti reported last week.

  • Satellite images show the destruction of a Mariupol theater that had 'CHILDREN' written outside — before and after it was bombed by Russia

    Ukrainian officials said on Friday 1,300 civilians were trapped in the theater in Mariupol, which has been bombarded and surrounded by Russian forces.

  • Belarusian president says Putin is 'completely sane' and 'in better shape than ever'

    Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko said in an interview that Russian President Vladimir Putin "is in better shape than ever" and called him "completely sane.""If you think that President Putin physically doesn't feel well or something like that, he is, as we say, very much alive," Lukashenko, considered a close ally to Putin, told Japanese television channel TBS in an interview, according to a video clip shared by Reuters."He will catch a...

  • Pakistan PM Khan to seek court ruling over defections ahead of no-confidence vote

    ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -The Pakistani government will petition the Supreme Court to seek a ruling on whether defectors from Prime Minister Imran Khan's party could lose their seats ahead of a no-confidence vote against him, his interior minister said on Friday. The threat of political turmoil in the nuclear armed nation is growing as the opposition seeks to oust Khan in a vote that could come as soon as this month. Several of Khan's lawmakers withdrew their support for him on Thursday, stoking more uncertainty over whether the former cricket star can hang on to power, following a warning by a key ally that the premier could lose his coalition partners.

  • Orange County dad desperate to get his 2-year-old American-born son out of Ukraine

    An Orange County dad is desperate to get his two-year-old son out of Ukraine.

  • John Clayton, longtime NFL reporter formerly with ESPN, dies at 67

    John Clayton, who died on Friday, was best known for his time as an insider for ESPN, where he became one of the network's lead NFL reporters.

  • Toyota Indiana will stop work for 5 days. Here's what it means for workers.

    Toyota Indiana will idle for five days in April due to what the plan called "supply chain disruptions."

  • Go Behind the Scenes of ‘The Lost City’ With Sandra Bullock and Channing Tatum (Exclusive)

    ‘The Lost City’ is in theaters March 25.

  • Gov. Kemp signs bill suspending Georgia's gas tax

    Gov. Brian Kemp is signing House Bill 304, which would temporarily suspend the collection of state motor vehicle taxes in the state, into law in Darien, Georgia.