Maryland Gov. Hogan tests positive for COVID, despite being boosted

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, who is fully vaccinated and received a booster vaccine, has tested positive for the coronavirus, he announced on social media Monday.

Hogan received his first two doses of the Moderna vaccine in January and February, then said in August that he had received a third dose.

Hogan said the positive result came up on a routine rapid test. He was still waiting for confirmation from a more sensitive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, test from a lab, according to his office.

Hogan said on Twitter that he was “feeling fine at the moment.”

Post-vaccination infections, or “breakthrough” cases, are possible, even in vaccinated individuals. Health experts say that vaccination is not 100% effective against infection, though it mostly will stave off death, hospitalization and serious illness.

Hogan is a cancer survivor, having been treated successfully for non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. He was diagnosed in June 2015, just a few months into his first term. Hogan reported still being “100% cancer-free” in 2020.

Having a history of cancer may increase one’s risk of serious illness from the coronavirus, according to the National Cancer Institute at the National Institutes of Health. People with a history of cancer are encouraged to talk to their physicians about their risks.

The governor’s diagnosis comes as the coronavirus — both the delta variant and the newer omicron variant — appear to be spreading quickly across the United States.

It’s unclear what the status of the virus’s spread is in Maryland, however, as the state has not reported most pandemic data in more than two weeks following a cyberattack at the Maryland Department of Health.

On Dec. 9, Hogan had said the state’s online coronavirus dashboard would be restored by the next day. Ten days later, it’s still not fully functional and Hogan has not addressed the issue.

The state has been reporting only vaccination statistics and hospitalizations. The number of patients being treated for the coronavirus in hospitals has more than doubled over the past month, reaching 1,345 on Monday.

It wasn’t immediately clear when or where the Republican governor may have contracted the virus, though he has attended numerous public events recently.

On Sunday, Hogan appeared in person and mask-free for an interview on Fox News. He said that while he was concerned about the rising number of hospitalizations, he was “not anticipating any lockdowns at all.”

On Saturday, he donned a mask as he hosted participants in the Mentoring Male Teens in the Hood program at the State House in Annapolis.

On Friday, Hogan wore a mask as he attended in the swearing-in ceremony of the state’s new treasurer, Dereck Davis, in the House of Delegates chamber in the State House.

Earlier last week, Hogan traveled to Palm Beach, Fla., for a Republican Governors Association event.

The coronavirus ran through the governor’s office in late August, with three members of his staff testing positive. The governor’s office said all were vaccinated and experienced mild symptoms.

That outbreak led officials at the Maryland Association of Counties to send a bulletin to thousands of members who attended a conference in Ocean City alongside members of the governor’s staff.

At that time, both Hogan and Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford tested negative.

The governor has been consistently urging Marylanders to get vaccinated and get booster shots to help blunt the effects of the coronavirus.

Adults are eligible for a booster dose six months after completing initial vaccination with Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines, or two months after vaccination with Johnson & Johnson.

Teenagers aged 16 to 18 who received Pfizer-BioNTech vaccination also are eligible for a booster shot six months after their initial vaccinations.

Rutherford amplified that message Monday, posting on social media: “I’m glad that he is feeling great right now, because he is vaccinated and boosted. Vaccines are our best defense against #COVID19 and its variants.”

This article will be updated.