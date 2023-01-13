Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan pardons John Norman Huffington in infamous ‘Memorial Day Murders’

Alex Mann, Baltimore Sun
·4 min read

Gov. Larry Hogan on Friday declared John Norman Huffington, a Harford County man convicted of a 1981 double murder, and whose unethical prosecution resulted in the disbarment of a former Harford County state’s attorney, innocent.

Hogan, a Republican with days left in his second term as governor, granted Huffington a full innocence pardon, which amounts to an exoneration.

Huffington, in a statement released by the law firm Ropes & Gray, thanked Hogan for clearing his name.

“I have fought for over 40 years for this day and I feel a deep sense of closure and vindication,” Huffington said. “This pardon officially acknowledges that I was wrongly convicted and imprisoned for crimes I never committed.”

Huffington, 60, served 32 years in prison on two life sentences before his release from Patuxent Institution in 2013. He maintained his innocence throughout the decades and asked for a pardon in 2021.

Huffington was twice convicted of double murder for the 1981 killings referred to as the “Memorial Day Murders.” Diane Becker, 21, was beaten and stabbed to death May 25 in her RV in Abingdon in Howard County. Her 4-year-old son was in the camper but was unharmed. Joseph Hudson, Becker’s boyfriend, was fatally shot and discovered on a secluded farm path a few miles away.

Police said at the time the pair were killed over cocaine and cash.

A Frederick County judge vacated Huffington’s convictions and ordered a new trial in 2013 after Huffington presented new evidence using DNA testing that was not available during his earlier trials. Huffington asked for a new trial in a petition called a writ of actual innocence.

In the 1980s, prosecutors argued hair and firearm evidence placed Huffington at the crime scene. He was 18 at the time of the murders.

Huffington appealed his first conviction in 1981 and was tried again in 1983. A jury found him guilty of first-degree murder and he was sentenced to death, which prosecutors later commuted to two life terms.

The hair evidence from Becker’s blanket and clothing was tested using a discredited method called “microscopic analysis.” In both trials, FBI forensic hair expert Michael Malone testified the hair found at the crime scene was microscopically identical to Huffington’s — a 99.9% match. DNA testing would not become available for five more years.

A 1997 Department of Justice investigation found Malone had a history of testifying falsely, conducting inaccurate analyses of hair samples and making statements that exceeded the limits of scientific testing.

The FBI reviewed Huffington’s case in 1991 and told prosecutors about the problematic forensic evidence. Huffington’s defense attorneys were not informed.

When the hair evidence was tested for DNA more than 30 years later, the results showed it was not Huffington’s hair.

The prosecutorial misconduct in Huffington’s case ended the legal career of the former Harford County state’s attorney. Joseph Cassilly, a Republican who served 36 years as the local top prosecutor and retired in 2019, was disbarred two years later. Cassilly was an assistant prosecutor when the crimes occurred and passionately argued the state’s case against Huffington’s many appeals and petitions over the decades.

The Maryland Court of Appeals determined Cassilly lied about documents that undermined the credibility of an FBI agent on the case. Huffington has said he would have won his freedom years earlier had Cassilly disclosed the records.

A second suspect and key witness, Deno Kanaras, testified at Huffington’s two trials that they both were present for Becker’s murder. Kanaras, whose testimony was considered inconsistent, was also convicted of first-degree murder. He was acquitted in Hudson’s death. Kanaras spent 27 years in prison until his sentence was modified.

Without the hair evidence, the case hinged on Kanaras’ testimony linking Huffington to the murders.

Rather than go to trial for a third time on a 30-year-old case, Cassilly and Huffington agreed on an Alford plea in 2017 that suspended the remainder of his life sentence. The plea allowed Huffington to maintain his innocence but acknowledge that there was enough evidence to convict.

Huffington said in his pitch to Hogan for a pardon that he felt Cassilly pressured him to accept the deal, resulting in Huffington’s third murder conviction.

This article will be updated.

