Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan says more people should be 'speaking out' against hate crimes targeting Asian Americans

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taylor Ardrey
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Larry Hogan
Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Marland Gov. Larry Hogan praised President Joe Biden for speaking up against the recent spike in hate crimes against Asian Americans amid the coronavirus pandemic, which he called "a serious problem."

In an interview with CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday, Hogan, whose wife Yumi is a first-generation Korean-American, said he has felt the impact of racism against Asian Americans through his family and close friends.

"It really has been a serious problem," Hogan said. "My wife, my three daughters, my grandkids are all Asian. They've felt some discrimination personally, but they also have close friends - friends of my wife from church, some of my daughters' friends - who've really been treated pretty terribly."

Over the last year, Hogan said they've also experienced incidents including "people yelling about the 'China virus' even though they're from Korea and born in America."

The governor pointed to data from America's biggest cities from 2020 that while hate crimes overall decreased by 7%, show crimes against Asian Americans increased 150%.

"It's something we have to get under control, and I wish more people would be speaking out," Hogan said.

During a prime-time address to the country on the first anniversary of COVID-19 on Thursday, Biden denounced the racist attacks towards Asian Americans.

"At this very moment, so many of them - our fellow Americans on the front lines of this pandemic trying to save lives - and still, still they are forced to live in fear for their lives just walking down streets in America," Biden said. "It's wrong, it's un-American, and it must stop."

In the interview, Hogan said that he "appreciates" Biden for shedding light on the issue, doubling down on his tweet from last week in which he praised the president's comments alongside a photo of his family.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Biden calls hate crimes against Asian Americans "un-American"

    Since the start of the pandemic, Asian Americans across the nation have been the target of a sharp increase in harassment and hate crimes. President Biden issued a sharp condemnation of the attacks on Thursday during his first primetime address to the nation. Weijia Jiang reports.

  • Tracking the disturbing rise in hate crimes against Asian Americans

    President Biden is demanding an end to attacks against Asian American and Pacific Islanders, calling it "un-American." Marian Liu of the Washington Post spoke with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about her reporting about the spike in hate crimes targeting Asian Americans.

  • North Korea is reportedly giving the Biden administration the silent treatment

    It appears President Biden is getting the silent treatment from North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un. The United States has been reaching out to North Korea to no avail since mid-February, a senior Biden administration official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. The official provided few details, but said Washington has tried to get Kim's attention through "several channels," including Pyongyang's mission to the United Nations in New York. "To date, we have not received any response from Pyongyang," the official told Reuters, adding that it appears there has been no active dialogue between the U.S. and North Korea for more than a year, including the final months of the Trump administration. Former President Donald Trump met with Kim on three separate occasions, and it appeared the two leaders developed a surprising rapport on a personal level, but their historic talks made little headway in terms of nuclear negotiations, and engagement eventually fizzled. The Biden administration, meanwhile, has kept its North Korea plans mostly under wraps, saying only that a comprehensive policy review is underway. It's unclear how the failed attempts at communication will affect the strategy. Read more at Reuters. More stories from theweek.comAmerica needs a remote workers law7 scathingly funny cartoons about Andrew Cuomo's political perilIt's not entirely clear what Trump's post-presidential strategy is

  • Rudy Giuliani will keep his honorary degree after the board of a New York college didn't count enough votes to rescind

    Alums urged St. John Fisher College to revoke his degree after Giuliani peddled baseless claims of voter fraud in the 2020 election.

  • Jeremy Lin condemns ‘hate-fuelled attacks’ towards Asian Americans in powerful PSA

    Jeremy Lin released a PSA encouraging everyone to help “put an end to this violence and hate, together.”

  • A secret presentation from Walmart said 'we fail our customers today.' Here's its plan to fight back in the war against Amazon.

    The largest retailer is grappling with how to improve its online-shopping experience at a time when ordering online has never been more critical.

  • Battle emerges between Biden administration and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott over migrant arrivals, COVID-19 testing

    A consequential rift over COVID-19 safety for migrants has persisted between the Biden administration and the state of Texas as a growing number of families attempt to cross the southern border and remain in the U.S. Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbott has delayed funding from the Federal Emergency Management Agency to test and possibly quarantine migrant families, according to a Department of Homeland Security spokesperson. "The federal government alone has the responsibility to test, screen, and quarantine illegal immigrants crossing our border who may have COVID," Eze said in a statement.

  • In wake of anti-Asian attacks, Black communities show their solidarity

    "A big part of how to be allies in this moment is advocating with us,” said Alvina Wong, of the Asian Pacific Environmental Network

  • GOP Wants to Pay Bodyguards With Donations. FEC: Not So Fast

    Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/GettyAttorneys for the two Republican national congressional fundraising committees expressed “serious concerns” this week about what they call the Federal Election Commission’s “inadequate” response to a request that would clear officeholders to use campaign donations to hire bodyguards without violating the prohibition on personal use.The National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) and National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) appealed to the regulator in late January for an emergency ruling on the issue. That request cited “concrete threats of physical violence against Members and their families” in light of events surrounding the Jan. 6 insurrection, which have forced some officials to consider further steps to protect themselves.Last week the FEC published a draft ruling in response to the request which would allow officeholders to hire security details with campaign funds, but only under certain circumstances: if they are targets of specific threats, or if US Capitol Police have advised personal protection for individual members; but not under hypothetical future scenarios. That response rankled Republicans who had sought permission to muscle up before direct threats emerged. In a letter to the FEC on Wednesday, the GOP groups said that the FEC appeared to be “side-stepping” the question.“The Draft purports to recognize this concern, but the standards proposed for both residential and personal security personnel would prohibit any proactive action,” the attorneys wrote.Though the Jan. 6 attack primarily targeted Democrats, Republican lawmakers have also navigated serious threats to their safety in recent months, particularly those who broke with Trump amid his efforts to block the ratification of Electoral College votes. Then-Vice President Mike Pence, who oversaw the process, was threatened with lynching on Jan. 6, and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) was accosted in an airport by Trump supporters after he refused to challenge the votes. CNN reported in January that some of the ten Republican lawmakers who voted to impeach the then-president had been afforded personal protection after receiving death threats.Rep. Peter Meijer (R-MI)., told MSNBC after his vote to impeach that he and some of his GOP colleagues may invest in body armor. “It’s sad that we have to get to that point, but you know, our expectation is that someone may try to kill us,” he said. More than 30 House members have petitioned leadership to allow them to use taxpayer-funded expense accounts for safety measures, such as hiring personal protection and buying “security items” to keep at home.The GOP’s initial emergency request pointed to a number of recent threats, including an Associated Press report about “plots to attack members of Congress during travel to and from the Capitol complex” during Trump’s second impeachment trial. It also cites the Jan. 19 arrest of a Queens man who had called on allies to “slaughter” lawmakers, chiefly but not limited to Democrats.‘He Won’t Last Until the Primary’: Republicans Who Voted to Impeach Getting Death Threats“Trump, we want actual revenge on democrats. Meaning, we want you to hold a public execution of pelosi aoc schumer etc. And if you dont do it, the citizenry will, [sic]” the man wrote in an online post, according to an FBI affidavit. Another post reads more broadly: “We need to go back to the U.S. Capitol when all of the Senators and a lot of the Representatives are back there, and this time we have to show up with our guns. And we need to slaughter these motherfuckers.”Republicans argue that if the FEC prohibits proactive measures, the decision would de facto scrap the “most valuable” part of its own 2017 advisory opinion, which legalized expenses for electronic home security systems, regardless of threats. That ruling stemmed from an attack that June, when a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) opened fire on Republican representatives practicing for a charity softball game, seriously wounding Louisiana’s Steve Scalise. Officials from both parties have since taken advantage of the option.But the Republican groups now argue that the threat environment “has, by nearly all accounts, significantly worsened” since then. They cite acting Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman’s March 3 testimony that ‘there has been a 93.5% increase in threats to members in the first two months of 2021 compared to the same period last year,’” and that “threats have more than doubled overall—by about 119 percent—from 2017 to 2020, with most suspects living outside the Washington region.”“Yet, the Draft proposes a different, far more burdensome standard for personal security personnel than has been afforded to residential security for the past four years,” the letter says.The FEC already allows candidates and elected officials to dip into donor contributions for personal security in response to specific, immediate threats incurred in the course of carrying out their official duties, though filings indicate this is relatively rare. For instance, the campaign for Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) paid $1,300 for protection at a July 2019 town hall amid a flurry of threats against her and minority colleagues that month. And then-candidate Madison Cawthorn (R-NC) received police protection after “specific threats” in September, and tapped his campaign account for more than $20,000 the week before the election amid allegations that "punks" had destroyed campaign signs at his Asheville home.In late 2020, the campaign for Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) reported “personnel service/equipment” expenses to security firm Atlas Glinn, whose website showcases a photo of a protective team accompanying Cruz at a parade in July 2018. The Cruz campaign paid the company $46,000 between October and December last year, most of it after the election.The window for comment on the new draft ruling will close on March 18, and the FEC plans to vote on the issue on March 25. Democrats have not filed a similar request.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Mitch McConnell has been accused of making 'silly' and 'cynical' remarks about Democrats, who he said were trying to take credit for stimulus efforts

    The Senate Minority Leader said last week said Democrats were trying to take credit for an economic recovery that began under President Trump. His remarks have been criticized.

  • The Latest: Paris may face new lockdown as ICUs fill up

    Officials say the Paris region may be headed toward a new lockdown as new variants of the virus fill up intensive care units and limited vaccine supplies drag down inoculation efforts. “If we have to lock down, we will do it,” the head of the national health agency, Jerome Salomon, said on BFM television Sunday. The French government has been relying on curfews for months -- along with the long-term closures of restaurants and some other businesses -- to try to avoid a costly new lockdown.

  • Myanmar security forces kill at least 6 protesters as unrest continues

    Myanmar security forces killed "numerous" protesters who participated in anti-coup demonstrations in multiple cities across the country, the United Nations announced Saturday.Details: Security forces fired lethal ammunition into groups of demonstrators, killing at least 6 people based on reports from AP and Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe day's actual death toll is likely to be higher because police reportedly seized bodies of deceased protesters and others who were shot may later die from wounds, according to AP.Context: Protesters have congregated in cities across the country for more than a month, demanding the Feb. 1 coup that ended the country's transition to democracy be reversed.The military junta now running the country has repeatedly followed through on its threat to use force to maintain power.What they're saying: Tom Andrews, U.N. human rights expert for Myanmar, said Thursday that "credible reports" indicated that security forces backed by the junta have "murdered at least 70 people."Andrews added that the junta is detaining "dozens, sometimes hundreds," of people per day.The big picture: Doctors and nurses are treating wounded protesters in makeshift clinics, as many hospitals are occupied by security forces, according to AP.The U.S. government announced Friday it will grant grant temporary deportation relief and work permits to Myanmar citizens because of the military coup.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Friday Ratings: Rerun Of Oprah Royals Interview Performs Strongly, But ‘Shark Tank’ Wins The Night

    People evidently can’t get enough of Meghan, Harry and Oprah. Five days after the epic interview of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the rerun proved once of Friday’s strongest attractions. The two-hour CBS special clocked in at an 0.5, with 3.14 million total viewers for its two-hour slot. As impressive as that was, it […]

  • Utah State's Marco Anthony picked his number in honor of his favorite Wendy's deal ... no, really

    Marco Anthony should really get a sponsorship deal out of this.

  • ‘South Park’ Vaccination Special Is Cable’s Top 2021 Show Among Young Adults (Exclusive)

    The second “South Park” pandemic special didn’t fare quite as well as last year’s, but it still managed to notch cable’s top rating among young adults in 2021. The hour-long “Vaccination Special” drew a 1.37 rating among adults 18-34 and averaged 1.74 million viewers, according to Nielsen’s live-plus-same-day measurement. Both of those figures were down from the “Pandemic Special” that aired last September, which hit a seven-year ratings high for the longrunning animated series. Wednesday’s episode, which is currently available to stream on HBO Max, was still “South Park’s” second best performance since 2017. Also Read: 'South Park' Pandemic Special Notches 7-Year Ratings High The episode was simulcast on far fewer ViacomCBS networks compared to last year’s “Pandemic Special,” which was carried on MTV, VH1, CMT, Paramount Network, TV Land and Pop TV. Wednesday’s “Vaccination Special” was only simulcast on MTV2. The “Pandemic Special” drew 4.05 million viewers across all its networks, while “Vaccination” averaged a still-impressive 3.47 million viewers. The “Vaccination Special” featured Mr. Garrison’s return to his old self (now that Donald Trump is out of office) as he helps the town get their COVID-19 vaccination shots. Additionally, the episode spent much of its time poking fun at QAnon conspiracy theories. Like the previous special, the “Vaccination Special” is not considered part of “South Park’s” upcoming 24th season, which will (hopefully) premiere later this year. The series, from creators Matt Stone and Trey Parker, is currently renewed through Season 26. Read original story ‘South Park’ Vaccination Special Is Cable’s Top 2021 Show Among Young Adults (Exclusive) At TheWrap

  • GOP House Leader McCarthy to introduce resolution calling for Rep. Swalwell's removal from Intelligence Committee

    House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy will introduce a resolution to remove Democratic Rep. Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence Committee.

  • ‘Linda Ronstadt: The Sound of My Voice’ Producer on How Filmmakers Finally Got the Legend on Film

    Michele Farinola is no stranger to producing music documentaries: Her credits include “Foo Fighters: Back And Forth,” “George Harrison: Living In The Material World,” and most recently, “Linda Ronstadt: The Sound Of My Voice,” which is up for best music film at the Grammy Awards Sunday night. Farinola says she’s drawn to telling stories of […]

  • Sharon Osbourne says CBS 'blindsided' her with heated Piers Morgan segment on 'The Talk'

    Sharon Osbourne told Variety that showrunners on "The Talk" told her the orders to talk about Piers Morgan "came from executives."

  • Jared Kushner to write a behind-the-scenes look at the significant events of the Trump presidency in new book

    Jared Kushner plans to write a book about his Middle East negotiations, the impeachments, and the Black Lives Matter protests.

  • Dev Patel’s Directorial Debut ‘Monkey Man’ Sells to Netflix for $30 Million

    Dev Patel’s directorial debut has sold to Netflix for most worldwide rights in a $30 million deal, an individual with knowledge of the deal told TheWrap. Filming has just begun on the movie, but the buzz was high for the thriller at last week’s virtual EFM. Netflix beat out other bidders on the project. In “Monkey Man,” Patel also plays an unlikely hero who emerges from prison to take on a world filled with corporate greed, to seek revenge on people who took everything from him a few years prior. Also Read: Tiffany Haddish to Star in and Produce 'Mystery Girl' Comic Adaptation at Netflix Patel also wrote the script with Paul Angunawela and his “Hotel Mumbai” collaborator John Collee. Producers are Patel, Thunder Road’s Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee, Jomon Thomas, Samarth Sahni, Christine Haebler and Anjay Nagpal. Thunder Road’s Jonathan Fuhrman executive produced alongside BRON’s Aaron L. Gilbert, Creative Wealth’s Jason Cloth, BRON’s Steven Thibault and Natalya Pavchinskaya. “I’m so thrilled to be partnering with Netflix on this adventure,” Patel said in a statement. “I hope this will be a fresh addition to the genre at a time in this industry where my story can become our story. Shooting a film during a pandemic has been quite challenging to say the least, but the opportunity to reimagine stories from my childhood and infuse them with my love of action cinema has been an absolute joy. Big love to Basil Iwanyk and Erica Lee for championing us from the very beginning and Aaron Gilbert and the team at BRON for giving an unproven filmmaker like myself a voice.” Also Read: Dev Patel Goes Medieval in David Lowery and A24's Nightmarish 'The Green Knight' Trailer (Video) Netflix did not acquire the film’s rights in territories including Spain, Latin America, Iceland, Former Yugoslavia, Poland, Russia & Baltic States, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Pan-Asian PTV and China. Netflix will release the film in 2022. Deadline first reported the news. Read original story Dev Patel’s Directorial Debut ‘Monkey Man’ Sells to Netflix for $30 Million At TheWrap