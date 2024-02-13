Maryland Gov. Moore visits Eastern Shore to pitch anti-poverty legislation, enlist support

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore visited a childcare site at Delmarva Community Services in Cambridge on Monday, pitched a piece of anti-poverty legislation at a news conference afterwards, then listened to community members whose support he aims to enlist.

The state’s Democratic governor started the morning with children, blocks and geography games at the Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove before speaking against something affecting some of the children, poverty, he said “that’s not their fault.”

“We have not had the courage to be able to call out what it is,” said Moore, in a news conference on Monday, highlighting his administration’s anti-poverty bill, the ENOUGH Act, “and be able to put together the efforts and the coordination to actually be able to address it.”

Governor Wes Moore gives a speech on the ENOUGH Act Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Delmarva Community Services, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove, in Cambridge, Maryland.

The legislation calls for $15 million in funds (starting in fiscal year 2026) to provide grants to communities where 20 percent or more of the children live in poverty. In Cambridge, where the governor spoke Monday, 22.3 percent of the population lives in poverty, according to United States Census Bureau data.

State Del. Tom Hutchinson, R-Caroline/Dorchester/Talbot/ Wicomico, who represents the area, called generational poverty a “big issue here” in an interview at the center in Cambridge after the news conference.

Gov. Moore calls for confronting poverty across the state

State Delegate Tom Hutchinson, center, and state Senator Johnny Mautz, right, speak after the press conference on the ENOUGH Act Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Delmarva Community Services Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove, in Cambridge, Maryland.

Hutchinson is not currently one of the House sponsors of the legislation, but said he looks forward to getting into the legislation. “It sounds like a bill that should be supported,” he said.

Moore, who lead a national anti-poverty organization before taking office, said poverty affects various communities across the state.

“It is not urban, it is not rural, it is not suburban, but it is dangerous,” he said of poverty during his remarks, “and we have to confront it now.”

Cambridge Boys and Girls Club manager speaks at event

In a speech before Moore’s, Cambridge Mayor Stephen Rideout indicated that the governor’s administration is thinking about “the need for people within the communities to do much of the hard work.”

One of those people doing hard work is Gabriel Butler, club manager at the Boys and Girls Club in Cambridge at Leonards Lane, who also spoke before Moore.

He said a new club site is opening later this year at the former site of Mace’s Lane High School, segregated until 1969, which can provide activities for 200 more children.

“Families see there is a future here in Cambridge,” said Butler, of the new site's opening.

Community leaders develop the vision to take on poverty

Governor Wes Moore holds press conference on the ENOUGH Act while joined by Eastern Shore community leaders Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Delmarva Community Services, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove, in Cambridge, Maryland.

Moore called the premise of the legislation “simple: Leaders in our communities will provide the vision and the state will provide the support.”

Cambridge Commissioner Lajan Cephas was enthusiastic about that prospect.

“Really excited to see what the community comes up with,” said Cephas, in an interview after the officials’ speeches, “We can come together and fix our challenges instead of having someone else dictate to us what the solution is.”

Students on hand from the University of Maryland Eastern Shore also expressed interest in the governor’s proposal.

“There’s a lot of people in my community that are highly intelligent, but are not given the opportunities and the avenues to develop that intelligence further,” said Keith Ceruti II, a Baltimore native studying aerospace engineering. He also works as chief of staff for the student government association.

“If the future is dependent on the students," said Ceruti, "we need to invest in them.”

How anti-poverty initiatives complement Maryland education law

Moore has proposed a record $9.2 billion in funding for K-12 public schools under the state law, Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, which passed before he took office. Both Moore and the head of the state’s teachers’ union said the initiative focusing on poverty complements existing law.

Speaking before Moore, Maryland State Education Association President Cheryl Bost said the administration’s poverty-fighting initiatives “nicely complement” the priorities laid out in the Blueprint.

Cheryl Bost, Maryland State Education Association president, speaks during a press conference on the ENOUGH Act Monday, Feb. 12, 2024, at the Delmarva Community Services, Harry and Jeanette Weinberg Intergenerational Center at Chesapeake Grove, in Cambridge, Maryland.

“One of the great things about the ENOUGH Act it’s very complementary to all the work that’s already taking place,” said Moore, when asked about education funding after his remarks. “While we’re going to fund K-12 education in historic measures, we also know that our ability to focus, our ability to use data, our ability to collaborate, and our ability to have transparency and accountability about where that money is going is to really help neighborhoods that have historically not benefited.”

UMES student speaks about need to address poverty in Maryland

Another University of Maryland Eastern Shore student, a Cambridge native, spoke to that history and the need for change.

“A lot of the houses here in Cambridge have been deplorable since the 1960s,” said Mya Woods, who founded a local community organization, Millennials Demanding Change, in 2020 and interned for a state delegate in Annapolis last year.

She said implementing the legislation, titled the Engaging Neighborhoods, Organizations, Unions, Governments, and Households (ENOUGH) Act, would “require all hands-on deck.” Woods, elected by her peers as Miss University of Maryland Eastern Shore, said she had “solutions waiting to be sent.”

'It’s time for us to do a little more listening,' Moore says

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore, at center, a Democrat, convenes a discussion in Cambridge on how to address poverty on Feb. 12, 2024.

She was one of 18 individuals, including community leaders like Delmarva Community Services CEO Santo Grande, that participated in a meeting with Moore after the public event.

“It’s impossible not to walk away and be inspired by that,” said Moore, in an interview on the way to his car after the roughly hourlong discussion. “They want the country to be better. They want the country to fulfill its own ideals.”

“You leave a place like this just knowing that we have to double down on our commitment,” he said.

Asked about Woods’ contribution, the governor said she indicated during the meeting that students starting job training programs in 11th and 12th grades was too late.

“You know what I told her when she said that to me, I said ‘You’re right,’ ” said Moore. “That’s the kind of idea, the things we hear from the community that then end up in policy.”

“We haven’t done enough listening as elected officials,” said Moore, before stepping into his vehicle. “It’s time for us to do a little more listening.”

Dwight A. Weingarten is an investigative reporter, covering the Maryland State House and state issues. He can be reached at dweingarten@gannett.com or on Twitter at @DwightWeingart2.

