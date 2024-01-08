Maryland Gov. Wes Moore’s 2024 legislative priorities expected to include military families, housing, public safety

With a mere two days until the next session of the Maryland General Assembly, Democratic Gov. Wes Moore has largely left his upcoming legislative priorities a mystery — keeping the specifics under wraps while teasing a few bills and hinting toward the themes of others. Still, those hints have offered insight into where the second-year governor appears to be headed in 2024.

While speaking last month at the Maryland Association of Counties winter conference in Cambridge, Moore said he would sponsor about a dozen bills, including legislation to establish more affordable housing, address a shortage of law enforcement officers, and attract more private investment from technology companies.

The governor had yet to announce the details of those plans as of the start of the legislature’s first week.

The only bills he’s explained at length so far are two pieces of legislation that seek to support military families and spouses. Moore, an Army veteran, has also expressed support for several others along the same theme.

The first bill would provide preferential treatment for military spouses who apply for jobs or seek promotions. In the private sector, employers would be allowed to designate military spouses as priority candidates for hiring and advancement. Spouses applying for public sector jobs would have 10 points automatically added to their score on the selection test used for hiring in state government. Moore is also sponsoring a bill that would stretch disaster service leave for state employees and military leave for members of the Maryland National Guard or military reserves from 15 to 30 days.

As for other issues, the governor has indicated he will pick up where he left off in 2023 — or, as he told local officials last month, “In Year Two, we will keep saying ‘yes’ to many of the priorities that we focused on in Year One.” That means continuing to push policies addressing child poverty, an “all-of-the-above” approach to public safety, and expanding his signature service-year program for recent high school graduates, he said.

Specifics on those plans are still unclear, though. The governor’s office told The Baltimore Sun last week that he was unavailable for an interview and declined to specify when details of his bills would be released.

However, public safety is set to be a primary focus for all officials during the session that starts Wednesday at the State House in Annapolis. Moore has indicated he’s open to new public safety laws, and House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones, a Democrat, said in an interview her colleagues are working with the governor on a package of bills.

Senate President Bill Ferguson, a Democrat representing South Baltimore, and other General Assembly leaders have urged the Moore administration to use its executive powers beyond the 90-day session and further address juvenile justice concerns as Maryland faces a rise in car thefts among kids. Those legislative leaders favor the creation of an interagency system that would coordinate services of offices that kids may interact with, including county prosecutors, police departments, and the state departments of health, human services, and juvenile services.

On the service-year program, a Moore campaign promise that made its way into law and launched in October, Moore’s administration will be tasked with roughly doubling the first year’s class of 280 participants. The program connects people who are within three years of graduating high school or are otherwise at a similar education level with an employer for a year of work. Participants make at least minimum wage and earn a $6,000 state-funded stipend if they complete at least nine months of employment.

More than 500 people applied for a minimum of 200 spots in the first year, and the Department of Service and Civic Innovation is required under the law to fill 500 spots in 2024. The state budget plan Moore is scheduled to introduce later this month is expected to propose additional resources for the department and the program.

Revisiting last year’s priorities could also mean leaning back into issues where he came up short in 2023. Though Moore has repeatedly claimed since last session that he went “10 for 10” on his first set of bills, most of them were amended through the legislative process, and some were significantly scaled back.

Two of the prominent pieces of his first-year agenda that lawmakers put the brakes on included a plan to tie Maryland’s minimum wage to inflation — ensuring automatic yearly increases as the cost of living rose — and a reduction for a relatively small fund that provides scholarships for kids to attend private schools.

Raising the minimum wage from $13.25 per hour to $15 per hour faster than scheduled was one of Moore’s priorities during his first year — one of three bills, also including the service program and a tax cut for veterans, that he testified for twice in committees. That kind of personal, public lobbying was a departure from the approach taken by his immediate predecessor, Republican Gov. Larry Hogan.

Lawmakers approved the core part of the minimum wage plan. But they delayed enacting it for three months longer than Moore preferred — it just went into effect Jan. 1 — and they stripped out the provision that would have indexed the wage to inflation.

Inflation has slowed since it peaked in mid-2022, but when Moore introduced the bill last January, the consumer price index showed inflation had still increased 6.4% over the previous 12 months. Moore’s bill, as drafted, would have capped the minimum wage increase at 5% and allowed the Maryland Board of Public Works to pause the increase under certain conditions. Legislators cited the cost to businesses as a reason for killing that idea, though Moore stood by it and could bring it up again.

Moore may also continue pursuing the elimination of the Broadening Options and Opportunities for Students Today, or BOOST, scholarship program that sends students from families with low incomes to private and parochial schools.

The governor pushed for reducing the $10 million program to $8 million, saying public money shouldn’t go to private schools. But that small slice of the $63 billion state budget set off a controversy that dragged on until the end of the budget negotiations — including with a last-minute news conference put together by Ferguson where he gathered students and parents who had benefited from the program. The final budget agreement kept $9 million for tuition payments in the program, while adding $2.5 million for the schools themselves.

Moore’s 2025 fiscal year budget plan, which he’s required to introduce by Jan. 17, will illuminate where his spending priorities fall as the state faces compounding challenges on several financial fronts.

His entire legislative package, meanwhile, is expected to be released soon. The General Assembly website officially began rolling out pre-filed bills Thursday afternoon, meaning it’s only a matter of time before the specifics of the governor’s priorities become clear.