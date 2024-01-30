Maryland Gov. Wes Moore introduces legislation to fight childhood, generational poverty

As the 2024 legislative session gains momentum, Gov. Wes Moore introduced legislation Monday aimed at fighting generational wealth disparities and childhood poverty.

Brought on behalf of his administration, the ENOUGH, or Engaging Neighborhoods, Organizations, Unions, Governments, and Households Act of 2024, would create a grant program that feeds public funding and money provided by the private sector and philanthropies into Maryland’s rural, suburban and urban communities with the highest rates of generational poverty in an effort to transform them into safer communities with economic momentum.

“ENOUGH will be a rallying cry — not just here in Baltimore, but across the state of Maryland — that we have had enough of poverty,” Moore, a Democrat, said during a news conference at LIFE Church Ministries in Brooklyn. “We’ve had enough of crime. We’ve had enough of a system where generational challenges go unaddressed.”

Under the bill, the state will fund accepted proposals crafted by community leaders through a mix of public and private dollars via the recently established Governor’s Office for Children. The state would provide $15 million in grant funding for the first year, which Moore called “an important down payment on a larger fight toward ending concentrated poverty.”

Moore said his administration believes that “the people closest to the problems are the ones closest to the solutions” and it’s imperative that Maryland’s state and local governments provide them a seat at the table, because every community has a unique set of problems.

Moore said the bill is “the first of its kind coming from a state” and a continuation of “the frontal assault on child poverty” that he promised to tackle on the campaign trail.

Before turning to politics, Moore served as the CEO of Robin Hood, a New York City-based nonprofit with the aim of fighting poverty.

“I remember people used to say to us, ‘poverty is a choice,’” Moore said as he reminisced on his time at Robin Hood. “I remember what I’d say in response: ‘You’re right, poverty is a choice. But it’s not the choice of the person who wakes up in the morning with the weight of poverty on their shoulders. It’s a state choice, it’s a legislative choice, it’s a policy choice.’”

Moore also emphasized that the provision of funding without a clear, community-based strategy does little for success.

He pointed to the 1990s when “tens-of-millions-of-dollars from philanthropy” flooded into Sandtown-Winchester for neighborhood revitalization, he said, adding that even more was funneled into the community after Freddie Gray’s death in police custody in 2015.

“What’s the result?” Moore asked. “Today, the poverty rate in Sandtown-Winchester is more than double the state average — decades later. Money is important. Strategy is imperative.”

The fact that the news conference was held in Brooklyn had its own significance, as Moore recalled the harrowing, late-night phone call he received from Mayor Brandon Scott in early July informing him of the mass shooting that killed two and injured 28.

“That night, while we focused on the tragedy that stood in front of us, in the days and the months that followed, I was able to shape a much deeper and much more enduring tragedy that was taking place in this community,” he said.

According to the governor, Maryland’s statewide median income is $98,000 and one of every eight children live in poverty, while the median income in Brooklyn is only $35,000, and one of every two children are impoverished.

Scott, a Democrat, said that Brooklyn has been “neglected, ignored” and often intentionally “disinvested in.”

“It happened here in South Baltimore, it happened in Park Heights where I grew up and it happened all across East and West Baltimore,” the mayor said. “That intentional disinvestment — let’s be very clear — has been the underpinning of so many challenges facing our city for decades.”

House Speaker Adrienne A. Jones of Baltimore County and Senate President Bill Ferguson of Baltimore City spoke alongside Moore in support of the bill on Monday. Both are Democrats.

“Their presence sends a message that fighting child poverty is not just a priority of the Moore-Miller administration,” the governor said of Jones and Ferguson. “Fighting child poverty is the aspiration of our entire state.”

Ferguson, who represents the Brooklyn community in the Maryland Senate, talked about his stint as a young teacher at the now-closed Southwestern Senior High School and how the kids he taught experienced more hardship daily than he had in his whole life.

“As I’ve said to the governor many times over this last year, when I sit back and think, ‘What do I really care about now?’ I think back to the former teacher,” Ferguson said. “What do I really think right now? It’s that we in Maryland — we in South Baltimore — we’re building again, and we’re building together.”

